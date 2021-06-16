Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites by Hilton Dual-Flag Opens in Orlando

ATLANTA and ORLANDO—Peachtree Hotel Group (Peachtree) announced the opening of its newest hotels, the dual-flag Hilton Garden Inn Orlando Downtown and Home2 Suites by Hilton Orlando Downtown. The property is located in Orlando’s downtown central business district across from the Orange County Courthouse and close to major downtown attractions: Amway Center, Camping World Stadium, and Exploria Stadium.

The eight-story property, operated by Peachtree Hospitality Management (PHM), a division of Peachtree, has 224 rooms—123 Hilton Garden Inn guestrooms and 101 pet-friendly Home2 Suites rooms.

The multi-brand concept provides larger communal areas and amenities than what would be standard at a standalone property, benefiting both business and leisure travelers. The hotels have a mix of offerings each catering to the needs of their respective guests, including designated lobby and dining areas. The property also has a variety of shared amenities, including complimentary WiFi, a rooftop pool with views of downtown, a full-service restaurant and lounge, an on-site Starbucks, and a 24-hour fitness center.

“Bundling two category-leading hotel brands allows us to achieve maximum return on our investment in popular space-constrained urban core markets,” said Greg Friedman, Peachtree’s CEO. “This concept appeals to a wide variety of travel needs and price points from business travelers in town for a meeting or families vacationing, and conventioneers or contract works coming to the city for a week or more.”

Home2 Suites by Hilton Orlando Downtown offers spacious, all-suite accommodations with fully accessorized kitchens. The hotel also features amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and a complimentary daily breakfast.

Hilton Garden Inn Orlando Downtown offers amenities including a 24-hour business center and cooked-to-order breakfasts and dinners. Each guestroom provides the brand’s signature bedding and an in-room “hospitality center” with a mini-fridge microwave oven and a coffee maker.

As Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites by Hilton responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some services and amenities have been adjusted in order to adhere to health and safety guidance from local government. To emphasize their commitment to the health and safety of guests, the properties are participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program to deliver a standard of cleanliness and disinfection.