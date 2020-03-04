SEATTLE — The Hotel Group (THG), a national hotel management and investment company, announced the addition of the five-story Residence Inn by Marriott in Wenatchee, Wash., to its growing management portfolio. The property has broken ground and is scheduled to open in Q4 2020.

As a co-investment project between the hotel’s owner and developer Stream Real Estate of Seattle and THG, the property will contain 127 suites, each with a fully equipped kitchen and a window-facing workspace.

The hotel’s design inspiration draws from the Wenatchee landscape with warm wood tones, local photography, and cool natural stone. The resort-style outdoor area will have creative soft seating, a fire pit, and outdoor grills. Additional property amenities include a heated pool and spa, a full-service bar, a fitness facility, 1,400 square feet of versatile meeting space, and complimentary breakfast.

“As a joint venture partnership with Stream Real Estate of Seattle, we are thrilled to be opening Wenatchee’s first upscale extended-stay property,” said Douglas Dreher, the CEO and president of The Hotel Group. “The Residence Inn Wenatchee will be the premier property and the pride of the community, featuring many local aspects to make our guests feel at home while they are traveling. THG’s culture of ‘Inspired Hospitality Greatness’, along with our commitment to serve our local community, blends impeccability with Wenatchee’s welcoming atmosphere.”

The Residence Inn Wenatchee will offer guests views of the Cascade Mountains and the Columbia River. The property has access to mountain biking, skiing, kayaking, fly fishing, and trail hiking. The hotel is located near the Wenatchee Valley mall, Pybus Market, Town Toyota Center, Mission Ridge Ski Resort, Rocky Reach Dam, Ohme Gardens, Highlander Golf Course, Lake Chelan, and Leavenworth Bavarian Village.

