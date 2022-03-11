Tripadvisor: U.S. Travelers Are Planning More Trips for Spring 2022

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts—After snowstorms and low temperatures have pummeled cities across the United States this winter, the arrival of spring is nearly within reach. Tripadvisor released its seasonal Spring Travel Index, using a combination of search and sentiment data to find where travelers want to go and what they want to do.

Over half of U.S. travelers (53 percent) are planning on traveling this spring (​​March 1, 2022, through May 31, 2022), with over a third (39 percent) planning on taking two or more trips. This is up significantly from just over a third (35 percent) of U.S. travelers who reported taking a trip this winter (December 1, 2021, through February 28, 2022).

On top of more trips, travelers are also planning to spend more. Of those who traveled last spring and plan to do so again, over half (51 percent) plan to spend more than they did in 2021, including nearly a quarter (23 percent) planning to spend “significantly more.” In fact, Tripadvisor site data shows that the average spend per booking for U.S. travelers this spring is up 87 percent year-over-year (YOY).

Advertisement

Tripadvisor search data shows that the most popular dates for U.S. travel this spring are March 31, March 11, and March 12, respectively.

Although domestic travel is still most common for U.S. travelers, as 77 percent say they’ll travel domestically between March and May this year, interest in international travel is bouncing back. Nearly a quarter of U.S. travelers (23 percent) are planning to go international this spring. In fact, seven of the top 10 fastest growing destinations this spring (based on places with the greatest YOY growth) are outside the United States. It’s Paris, London, and Rome that make up the top three trending international destinations for travel this spring.

In the United States, destinations in Hawaii are seeing the greatest growth YOY, likely a result of the state recently relaxing its travel restrictions. As for what destination may welcome the most visitors overall, it’s Orlando, Florida, is the most popular destination for U.S. travelers this spring. Orlando is a perennial popular spring travel destination for families on vacation. Meanwhile, Cancun, Mexico is the most popular international destination U.S. travelers are planning to visit this spring.

10 Most Popular Spring Travel Destinations

Orlando, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada

Cancun, Mexico

Key West, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida

New York City, New York

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Nashville, Tennesee

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Honolulu, Hawaii

10 Fastest-Growing Spring Travel Destinations (based on YOY growth)

Honolulu, Hawaii

Paris, France

Lahaina, Hawaii

London, United Kingdom

Rome, Italy

Wailea, Hawaii

Barcelona, Spain

Lisbon, Portugal

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Venice, Italy

Top Spring Travel Activities

Unsurprisingly, given the toll of the pandemic, U.S. travelers cited rest and relaxation as the most popular purpose for their trips this spring (51 percent). This is followed closely by escaping day-to-day life (49 percent) and visiting family and friends (44 percent).

Nearly half (45 percent) of U.S. travelers said that they’re looking to experience something new on their next trip. The top five trending experiences categories U.S. travelers are booking for spring 2022 include a mix of cultural activities and adventure: 4WD, ATV and off-road tours, day trips, cultural tours, Snorkeling, and wine tasting and winery tours.

The top three searched and booked amenities in accommodations this spring include pool, bar/lounge, and restaurant. Meanwhile, road trips remain the most popular trip type this spring (44 percent), followed by beach trips (39 percent), and shopping trips (30 percent).