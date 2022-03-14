Living the Lifestyle: Motto by Hilton in the Chelsea Arts District

Just over three years after its initial launch in October 2018, the growing Motto by Hilton brand debuted its first new-build property—and Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel in New York City—in the Chelsea Arts District. Centrally located and within walking distance of nearby landmarks like the Flatiron Building, Madison Square Park, and the High Line, the 42-story hotel offers 374 guestrooms with smart technology and unobstructed views of the city. The design, led by local architecture and interior design firm Stonehill Taylor, focuses on creating modern, flexible spaces. The hotel has 19 sets of connecting rooms, allowing guests to book up to three adjoining rooms to accommodate larger friend and family groups traveling together. Sleeping setups include a king-sized bunk bed, a king “flex bed” that stows into a wall, a standard king bed, and double “bunkies” totaling four twin beds in one room. To maximize space, rooms have built-in storage and conveniently located power outlets. Art throughout the property pays tribute to the surrounding district. Guests are welcomed at a reception desk with a jewel-tinted, stained-glass backdrop and a lobby that includes a neighborhood gathering space. Motto Commons, with a coffee bar, sunken “convention pit,” and board table that accommodates up to 10 people. The hotel’s second-floor Commons can host 150 for meetings and events, and includes an outdoor terrace. On the ground floor is Bar Cicchetti, a full-service restaurant, craft bar, and lounge designed and operated by restauranteur Fabio Viviani. The hotel’s on-site fitness center includes a variety of contemporary fitness equipment. Rounding out the guest experience, team members called “Motto Hosts” are available to assist guests and provide recommendations for local excursions and attractions.

