Drury Plaza Hotel Starts Construction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

ST. LOUIS, Missouri—Drury Hotels announced its newest hotel is under construction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The resort-style hotel is the sixth Drury Hotel in Tennessee and is now accepting reservations for Sept. 19, 2025, and beyond.

The new Drury Plaza Hotel will offer more than 250 guestrooms, on-site dining, and parking. Located off U.S. Route 321, the hotel will provide views of the Smoky Mountains and the West Prong of the Little Pigeon River. The hotel is 15 minutes from the area’s attractions, such as The Island, TITANIC Museum, Dollywood, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, The Ripken Experience, and Gatlinburg. It will be the closest hotel to the LeConte Event Center, which offers more than 230,000 square feet of concert, meeting, event, and group entertainment space.

“Our team is busy preparing to bring Drury’s trusted service and value to travelers in Pigeon Forge,” said Chuck Drury, CEO, Drury Hotels. “We are proud to offer guests a clean, comfortable stay with the amenities they’ve come to trust as they enjoy all the attractions and scenery the area offers.”

The Drury Plaza Hotel Pigeon Forge will offer amenities, including:

Breakfast daily

Dinnertime snacks and beverages at 5:30 Kickback

The Kitchen + Bar, a late-night dining option offering casual dishes and bites along with cocktails and other beverages

WiFi throughout the hotel

24-hour business and fitness centers

Indoor pool and splash pad

Outdoor spa

Drury Hotels will plan for team member recruitment and hires in the Pigeon Forge area as construction efforts continue. Once open, the hotel will employ approximately 70 full-time and part-time team members.