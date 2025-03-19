Tripadvisor Releases Fourth Edition of Transparency Report

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts—Tripadvisor released the fourth edition of its Transparency Report, exploring the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure its platform remains a trusted source for global travel guidance. The report, released every two years, analyzes the prior year’s global community contributions, offering a deep dive into global submissions and highlighting shifting review trends.

“As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, no one has a greater commitment to ensuring that the content on our site is reliable and trustworthy. While many companies are scaling back their Trust and Safety efforts, Tripadvisor remains steadfast in prioritizing trust,” said Becky Foley, head of trust & safety at Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor’s 2025 Transparency Report‘s key insights include:

1. Strong Growth for Content Submissions

Travelers shared nearly 80 million contributions in 2024 via the Tripadvisor website and app, a 9 percent increase from the last report. This included 31.1 million reviews and 38.1 million photos and videos. Notably, the platform experienced a significant surge in reviews for experiences, attractions and activities—up 45 percent from the last report—as this category continues to grow in popularity with Tripadvisor members.

Advertisement

Community engagement also remained extremely high in 2024. Tripadvisor business owners responded to over 11 million reviews, while members responded to 257,000 questions from fellow travelers. Tripadvisor’s forums remain a popular place to learn about destinations and discuss travel, with almost 2.6 million posts published last year.

2. A Multi-Layered Approach to Content Moderation

Reviews submitted to Tripadvisor can be subject to three review moderation processes, including automation, human oversight, and community input to ensure content integrity and fairness. Around 9 out of 10 reviews (87.8 percent) met Tripadvisor’s automation standards for posting in 2024, with 7.3 percent rejected through technological analysis and 4.9 percent flagged for further review by moderators. The company’s Trust and Safety team moderated 4.2 million (13.5 percent of all reviews) either before or after posting.

3. Fighting Fake Reviews

Tripadvisor continues to tackle fraudulent activity, including fake reviews that are designed to manipulate business listings’ ratings and rankings. Through a combination of advanced technology, human analysis, and community engagement, Tripadvisor successfully safeguarded travelers from 2.7 million fraudulent reviews in 2024.

“Review boosting,” where business owners, employees, or anyone affiliated with a business posts positive reviews to boost their own rankings, accounted for the majority of fake review submissions (54 percent of total fraud in 2024).

Around 9,000 businesses received warnings for engaging in incentivized reviews, which is where businesses “bribe” customers or “reward” employees for positive reviews. In fact, 360,000 removed reviews were linked to employee incentive programs, where businesses offer rewards to their own staff in exchange for positive reviews.

With fraudulent review schemes evolving, Tripadvisor has strengthened its fraud detection models and reinforced policies that lead to penalizing businesses on Tripadvisor’s platform, continuing to stay one step ahead of the bad actors.

4. The Impact of Generative AI

Generative AI is having a noticeable impact on submissions posted to the platform and 214,000 AI-generated reviews were flagged and removed in 2024 to prevent misleading content.

“Our approach to AI-generated content is rooted in maintaining traveler trust in opinions shared on our platform,” added Foley. “While AI has many benefits, removing reviews identified as being written by AI helps our users avoid a ‘sea of sameness’ on Tripadvisor, allowing them to discover truly unique insights from fellow travelers.”

5. Increased Industry Collaboration

As a way to continue to collaborate and lead in the review space, Tripadvisor has joined forces with other major online platforms to establish the Coalition for Trusted Reviews. This global initiative, founded alongside Amazon, Expedia Group, Glassdoor, Booking.com, and Trustpilot, focuses on industry-wide standards to define and prevent fake reviews, best practice sharing for content moderation, collaborative fraud detection efforts, and policy advocacy to support stronger consumer protections.

To read the full report, visit tripadvisor.com/TransparencyReport2025.