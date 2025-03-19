TPG Hotels & Resorts Expands Managed Portfolio with Canal House of Georgetown

Industry NewsTPG Hotels & Resorts Expands Managed Portfolio with Canal House of Georgetown
Industry News

By LODGING Staff

DALLAS, Texas—TPG Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation’s premier hospitality management firms, in conjunction with Douglas Development, announced today the opening of Canal House of Georgetown, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. This adaptive reuse hotel marks a significant milestone as Marriott International has designated the hotel as having the one-millionth room in its U.S. portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Canal House of Georgetown into our growing managed portfolio,” said Ben Perelmuter, president of TPG Hotels & Resorts. “This property represents our commitment to expanding our presence in vibrant, high-demand destinations. We look forward to bringing our hospitality expertise to this iconic property and offering guests an unparalleled experience in one of the most historic and scenic neighborhoods in Washington, D.C.”

Located along the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal, Canal House of Georgetown offers guests a unique opportunity to experience the charm and culture of the area. Constructed from an office building and two historic townhomes, this 107-room property features a library lounge, private courtyard, state-of-the-art fitness center, and the C&O Lounge, which serves locally inspired cuisine made with fresh regional ingredients.

“We are delighted to announce the one-millionth room in our U.S. portfolio with the opening of Canal House of Georgetown,” said Liam Brown, group president, U.S. and Canada, Marriott International. “This milestone builds on a year of remarkable growth for Marriott as we continue to expand and enhance our offerings to meet the needs of every traveler and trip purpose. Our strong relationship with TPG Hotels & Resorts has been instrumental, and we look forward to continuing this successful collaboration.”

TPG Hotels & Resorts intends to celebrate the property’s official opening with a ceremony marking the hotel as having Marriott’s one-millionth room in the United States.

“This adaptive reuse project, incorporating an existing office building and two historic townhomes, allows us to be part of the revitalization of an iconic location and create a hotel offering history and modern luxury,” said Norman Jemal, managing principal, Douglas Development. “In selecting TPG Hotels & Resorts, we recognized their expertise in managing high-value, upscale assets and their ability to drive strong operational performance. TPG’s results-oriented approach will position the property for success, both in the market and in driving a strong return on investment.”

My start in hospitality was shaped by a strong role model early in my career. As an intern at the Newport Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, I worked for a woman who exemplified confidence, expertise, and leadership...
