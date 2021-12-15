PHOENIX—Trilogy Spa Holdings, a boutique spa management firm, has expanded its leased hotel spa portfolio with the opening of the BABOR Signature Spa at The Dominick in New York City. With this addition, Trilogy now counts three leased hotel spas in its portfolio, two of which are in the New York City market.

“We’re delighted to welcome the BABOR Signature Spa at The Dominick to our portfolio and look forward to adding value to this unique and beautiful SoHo spa,” said John Grunbeck, President, Trilogy Spa Holdings. “When hotel owners lease out their spa, they can enjoy less risk and more reward. It’s a great option for hoteliers to maximize their revenues from their spa spaces—especially as the industry continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and faces challenges, from labor shortages to diminished cash flows.”

The full-service BABOR Signature Spa at The Dominick celebrated its official reopening in October. With nine treatment rooms, Turkish and Moroccan hammams, and three unique spa suites delivering a one-of-a-kind, in-room wellness experience, The Dominick and BABOR Signature Spa pamper guests with holistic, customized treatments that are seldom found in other New York City spas, bolstering the hotel’s reputation for extraordinary guest amenities and accommodations in a distinctly SoHo Manhattan setting. Few hotels in NYC, let alone the world, can claim such a staunch commitment to providing their guests the best of the best in terms of on-property wellness, dining, and in-room amenities.

Trilogy plans to more than double its leased hotel spa portfolio next year, with three deals in the pipeline and one opening in the first quarter of 2022. In addition to leasing, Trilogy offers management, consulting, asset management, auditing, and pre-opening services that drive profits forward for spas and hotel spas. Properties in the portfolio include but are not limited to: The Green Valley Ranch Spa and The Red Rock Spa, by Well & Being in Las Vegas; SpaWell at El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort in Arizona; Sisley Spa at The Ritz Carlton in Marina del Rey, California; and the Waldorf Astoria hotels in Chicago and New York City.