PHOENIX — Trilogy Spa Holdings, the leading boutique spa management firm, has announced the promotions of John Grunbeck to president and Michelle L. Kinney to chief operating officer, effective November 1.

“Michelle and John have built the Trilogy culture and operations over our 11-year history,” said David Stoup, chairman, Trilogy Spa Holdings. “During their respective tenures, the combination of their unique skills and tenacity have established Trilogy as the leading boutique luxury spa operating and development company in the hospitality spa channel. Their promotions are well deserved, and they are simply the best in our industry. I am proud to be their partner.”

Grunbeck, formerly senior vice president of sales and business and development at Trilogy, has been instrumental in initiating key sales strategies to ensure the sustained development and growth of the company. With over 11 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Grunbeck has worked thoroughly to deliver the highest level of customer service to clients while strengthening relationships among current and prospective hospitality, healthcare, and beauty partners.

“I am excited to serve as President at Trilogy,” Grunbeck said. “Partnering with my sales team to help them think differently and coaching the talent I work with to redefine what is possible in spas is what motivates me to continuously improve in this ever-evolving industry.”

A strong and driven corporate operations leader with over 25 years of proven accomplishments in the luxury hospitality and spa industries, Kinney steps into the role of chief operating officer from her previous position as senior vice president of operations at Trilogy. She has been directly responsible for overseeing the planning, development, marketing, leadership, and operations of all contracted and owned spa portfolios within the organization.

“I am looking forward to this next stage with Trilogy and expanding my role,” Kinney said. “I am passionate about bringing the mission, vision, and values of Trilogy to life for our employee-partners and the partners we serve.”