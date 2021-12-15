AHLA and HAMA Form a New Strategic Partnership

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) announced a new strategic relationship, effective January 1, 2022, with the shared goal of further elevating the voice and visibility of asset owners in the advocacy efforts of the U.S. hotel industry.

The announcement build’s on AHLA’s strong growth trajectory over the past year at a critical time for the hotel industry. Earlier this year, AHLA integrated with Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG), and the association’s membership roster surpassed 30,000 for the first time.

The announcement designates HAMA as an AHLA Member Association and gives HAMA representation on AHLA’s Board of Directors. As part of that arrangement, HAMA President and CHMWarnick Managing Director/EVP Larry Trabulsi, CHAM, will serve on AHLA’s Board of Directors beginning in 2022.

Advertisement

“Asset managers are vital to the hospitality industry, and as the lead organization representing these professionals, HAMA brings their unique ownership perspective to the forefront,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “And by joining forces with HAMA, we can ensure asset managers’ voices and the wide-ranging ownership community that they represent are being heard loud and clear in our nation’s capital, state capitals, and cities throughout the country as we work together for the advancement of the entire U.S. hotel industry.”

“Since its founding, AHLA has become one of the lead voices in the hospitality industry, which dovetails perfectly with HAMA’s mission to provide a stronger platform for hotel asset managers and their owners,” Trabulsi said. “This move immediately gives both organizations a wider platform to promote their positions. Ultimately, both entities were created to better serve the hotel community and the needs of its owners, operators, and various other participants. This strategic partnership will amplify our messaging as we collectively work towards a more prosperous future together.”

“We are pleased to welcome Larry to the AHLA Board and look forward to working more closely with HAMA in the years ahead,” said Kevin Carey, executive vice president and COO, AHLA. “Our new alignment with HAMA, our partnership last year with the Latino Hotel Association and our integration of Hospitality Technology Next Generation earlier this year all build upon AHLA’s role as the hotel industry’s convening entity and leading voice. We look forward to working with HAMA and to pursuing additional strategic partnerships that build on AHLA’s current momentum and continue to advance hospitality.”