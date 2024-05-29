BWH Hotels Focuses on 2024 Growth in the Middle East

PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotels announced plans for the growth of its portfolio in the Middle East in 2024 and beyond. On the heels of an appearance at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, which saw BWH execute signings of brand-new management deals in Saudi Arabia, BWH will soon bring eight new hotels and one new branded residence in the region into its portfolio of brands, with other development prospects in the works.

BWH is demonstrating its commitment to growth in the Middle East with these new signings and associated management agreements. The new additions will have its “core” brands as well as several boutique and extended-stay brands. The new hotel signings include:

Best Western at Taysir Hotel Makkah (150 rooms)

Best Western Plus at Taysir Hotel Makkah (150 rooms)

Best Western Premier at Taysir Hotel Makkah (150 rooms)

BW Signature Collection Jeddah (48 rooms)

Best Western Makarim Palace Rabigh (91 rooms)

Shades, Aiden by Best Western (120 rooms)

Executive Residency by Best Western, Al Shafa Hotel Jeddah (200 rooms)

Best Western Kindah Hotel Makkah (420 rooms)

Best Western Plus Madinah Hotel (560 rooms)

The Executive Residency by Best Western, Al Shafa Hotel Jeddah, the Best Western Kindah Hotel Makkah, and the Best Western Plus Madinah Hotel reflect milestones for the brand as they will be directly managed by BWH.

“As tourism continues to gain momentum in this region, our team is taking notice,” said Wytze Van den Berg, vice president of international operations EMEA at BWH. “It is important for us to grow all aspects of the brand across chain scales, from value-driven offerings and boutique options to WorldHotels’ upper upscale selections. These announcements are also exciting as BWH Hotels is pleased to be directly managing three of these properties, a first of many to come for the brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is an exciting time of growth in the region, and we are positioning our brand as an important driver in its hospitality expansion.”

Several signings took place at Media One Hotel in Dubai, part of the WorldHotels Crafted collection. Situated in Media City, Media One Hotel Dubai has joined the WorldHotels Crafted collection.