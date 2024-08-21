COLUMBUS, Ohio—Owner and developer Rockbridge announced the acquisition of the 200-room Hyatt House Chicago West Loop/Fulton Market. The Hyatt House hotel is located near Chicago’s downtown West Loop and Fulton Market, a hub for corporate campuses including McDonald’s global headquarters as well entertainment, restaurants, and nightlife.

The hotel is for both business and leisure guests who are visiting the city and seeking to experience the culture and features that define Chicago. Fulton Market has grown into a destination for office, residential, restaurants, and nightlife in the region. In addition to McDonald’s Global HQ, which is located one block from the hotel, there are multiple corporate offices in the area including Aspen Dental, Google, Kimberly Clark, Chicago’s United Center home to the NBA Bulls and NHL Blackhawks, and others. The hotel is also next to Chicago’s Restaurant Row on Randolph Street, where eateries, wine and cocktail bars, and music venues create nightlife.

“This Hyatt House hotel is ideally located in Chicago’s Fulton Market—one of the best submarkets in the city,” said Matt Welch, managing director, Rockbridge. “The hotel was built just prior to COVID and has strong tailwinds to continue to grow. It will also benefit by leveraging the strengthening of Fulton Market and the Hyatt House brand.”

Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels & Hospitality Group advised sellers on the transaction.

Advertisement

Built in 2019, the 14-story hotel is the only select service and major brand hotel in the area. The hotel offers amenities including meeting space, a rooftop activity center, an indoor pool, a fitness center, a marketplace for grab-and-go snacks and groceries, and a bar for light bites and cocktails.