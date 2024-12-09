PHOENIX, Arizona—Officials of the 143-room Aloft Phoenix-Airport today announced the completion of a comprehensive, property-wide renovation. The hotel, owned by The RADCO Companies, a vertically integrated real estate investor, manager and developer, and operated by HEI Hotel & Resorts, a leading hospitality investment and management company, received a full refurbishment to upgrade guest rooms and baths, public spaces, restaurant and bar, meeting room, fitness center and swimming pool area to meet the evolving needs of discerning travelers looking for a unique experience and today’s top amenities.

“RADCO is thrilled to partner with HEI Hotels & Resorts, Koneski Management Services, and Salisbury Moore to modernize The Aloft Phoenix Airport,” said Lisa Hurd, CIO, The RADCO Companies. “These transformative improvements will help maintain the high quality of service we expect to provide to our guests for years to come.”

To celebrate this momentous event, the hotel is providing a celebratory Grand Reopening Offer. Guests who book a room to use between now and December 31, 2024, will receive triple Bonvoy points.

Each guest room received new finishes, furniture and mattresses. Bathrooms were upgraded with new doors, flooring, shower tile and vanity pendants. New finishes, furniture and lighting were installed into public spaces, including the lobby, W XYZÒ Bar, Re:fuel marketplace and meeting rooms. Additionally, the pool lounge received new furniture.

Situated at 4450 East Washington near such local attractions as Sun Devil Stadium and the Phoenix Zoo, the pet-friendly hotel provides shuttle service to the nearby Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Guest rooms provide plush Marriott bedding, bold décor, and a microwave. Guests can stock up on pre-packaged items at Re:fuel by Aloft, a 24-hour grab ‘n go market, or enjoy local flavor, including craft cocktails, at the W XYZÒ Bar. Additional hotel amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, outdoor swimming pool and nearly 600 square feet of meeting space with capacity for up to 30 people.