DALLAS, Texas—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of the Hilton Garden Inn Dallas Market Center to its managed portfolio. The eight-story, 240-room hotel has a fitness center, outdoor pool, on-site dining at the Great American Grill, and over 8,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including 10 meeting rooms, with the largest room spanning 2,100 square feet.

“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with the Hilton Garden Inn Dallas Market Center,” said Ben Perelmuter, president, TPG Hotels & Resorts. “This full-service property offers an ideal location for both corporate and leisure guests, and we are excited to bring our management expertise to this dynamic hotel in such a vibrant city.”

Located a mile from Dallas Market Center and Dallas Market Hall, the hotel provides access to the city’s attractions. The downtown area, American Airlines Center events, and UT Southwestern Medical Center are all within a 10-minute drive from the hotel. Dallas Love Field Airport is located four miles away.