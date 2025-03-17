Hapi Announces Extended Partnership With Shiji

MIAMI, Florida—Hapi announced an extended partnership with Shiji, including Infrasys POS, a Shiji product. Hapi is the connectivity layer that allows Infrasys POS to connect to other property management systems (PMS) vendors, making it a flexible solution for brands that have a mix of PMS platforms across their portfolio.

By connecting Shiji’s Daylight PMS and Infrasys POS, a cloud-based solution with offline capabilities, Shiji provides a guest-first approach through the personalization of the guest experience using a single, global guest profile across the entire hotel portfolio.

Hapi enables the integration of PMS solutions, including Daylight PMS, to provide visibility into guest, booking, and on-property data from all properties from the brand level, regardless of the PMS platforms they may have.

“At Hapi, we’ve built an integration and data-sharing platform to drastically and effectively improve the process, helping hotel operators and technology providers streamline the integrations and data collection processes through simple, cost-effective APIs,” said Jeff Bzdawka, president, Hapi. “This partnership begins with the enablement of POS use cases, with the expectation to enable additional use cases in the future to increase the value provided for our mutual customer base.”

“Our partnership with Hapi underscores our commitment to innovation. Through the delivery of a seamless implementation solution, we empower hoteliers with the ability to normalize guest data and analyze it more comprehensively,” said Kevin King, CEO, Shiji International. “By adding connectivity to Infrasys POS, our hospitality clients, and their guests will gain full visibility into food and beverage charges, reservation lookup, and post-checkout information that will include F&B and room charges.”