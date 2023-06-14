BEVERLY HILLS, California—Continuing the momentum from its most recent acquisition in November 2022, Kirkwood Collection announced it has acquired three historic properties in Palm Springs: La Serena Villas, Del Marcos Hotel, and The Three Fifty Hotel. The addition of the hotels expands Kirkwood Collection’s Greater Palm Springs portfolio to five properties and brings the Kirkwood Collection portfolio to ten hotels and properties throughout California.

“Kirkwood Collection’s unwavering commitment to curating exceptional experiences has led us to these remarkable opportunities, and we are thrilled to continue this journey of growth. These new properties epitomize the spirit of our boutique ethos, a curated, intentional experience that reflects the culture of its surroundings. We are proud to steward these historic properties while maintaining the same prestigious standards as the rest of our collection,” shares Alex Kirkwood, CEO and Founder of Kirkwood Collection.

La Serena Villas has a spa, restaurant, and a rooftop bar. Originally built in 1933, the 18-room hotel was redeveloped with private patios; an on-site restaurant, Azúcar; and Sugar High Rooftop Lounge. Designed in 1947 by William F. Cody, The Del Marcos Hotel is a 17-room property that was designated as a Class I historic site by the Palm Springs city council in 2012. Originally built in 1950, The Three Fifty Hotel is a 10-room boutique property that was renovated in 2017.

Kirkwood partnered with Somera Capital Management on the acquisition. With 28 years of commercial real estate investment experience across multiple sectors and geographic regions, Somera has sponsored over 120 investments totaling more than $2.5 billion in transaction volume.