Three Things Hoteliers Should Know About Unjustified Chargebacks

Since chip-and-PIN technology became mandatory in the United States, the standards for contesting credit card chargebacks have changed. Chip technology has become essential to provide proof of purchase, making merchants responsible for any reported fraud, even if the report is unjustified. Chargebacks are an issue for hotels because “most people nowadays want the reservation, check-in, and check-out process to be easy, convenient, mobile, and—now with COVID-19—contactless,” says Katie Randrup, senior manager of field accounting and compliance for Real Hospitality Group.

With the industry existing in an increasingly digital landscape, unjustified chargebacks are becoming a pressing issue for hotels. Further, COVID-19 has changed how guests interact with hotel employees, making it even harder for hotels to get the chip-and-PIN transaction confirmation. Randrup shares some essential knowledge about how hoteliers can combat unjustified chargebacks.