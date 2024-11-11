Team Effort: A Holistic Approach to Security for Smaller Properties

While “big box” hotels and major resorts often employ dedicated security personnel, the staff budget for smaller properties typically does not allow for those roles, especially with the rising wages brought about by the labor shortage. Thus, building a “security culture” among all onsite staff is even more critical at smaller hotels. Advocating this method is Klaudio Simic, vice president of operations for Practice Hospitality. “Given their size, our hotels typically do not have a dedicated security team. Instead, we’ve taken a more holistic approach where security responsibilities are shared across all departments,” he said. “This means ensuring that each team member, whether in housekeeping, front desk, or maintenance, is trained to identify and respond to potential security issues. We provide ongoing education to reinforce the importance of vigilance, guest safety, and situational awareness.”

hihotels by Hospitality International, another operator with many smaller hotels in its portfolio, finds the security-culture approach to be effective as well. “It comes down to training everybody to keep their eyes open and reporting anything that looks suspicious,” said Gary Gobin, CHA, director of operations. To support the training behind that culture, Gobin recommended the AHLA instructional video “No Reservations: Suspicious Behavior in Hotels,” an Active Shooter preparedness webpage, a First Responders Toolbox, and many other staff resources that can be found at ahla.com/Security-Preparedness.

While smaller hotels typically lack devoted security staff, there may be an individual with leadership responsibility for the security initiative, and certain qualifications are desirable for that role. “We look for leaders across the board who can integrate security oversight into broader operational roles,” said Simic. “Where the role exists, a head of security must be skilled in risk management and crisis response, but also able to collaborate effectively across departments. Strong leadership, communication, and the ability to train and empower other staff members are key qualities. We seek candidates who can develop a security mindset throughout the entire team while ensuring guest safety remains paramount.”

Risk Assessment

The holistic staff security effort should begin with a general risk assessment for the property that identifies any higher risk areas for guests and staff, as well as the overall safety of the hotel’s location. Periodic risk assessments thereafter are also advisable. “We conduct regular risk assessments that consider evolving local crime rates, property-specific vulnerabilities, and any historical incidents. These assessments are comprehensive and involve input from all departments,” Simic explained. “Our goal is to identify potential risks, such as poorly lit areas or unsecured access points, and implement solutions that fit the scale of our properties.” When necessary, Practice Hospitality also partners with external experts who contribute to the risk assessment and staff training.

One potentially higher risk area for many smaller properties is the external corridor, where guests and housekeepers have more visibility when entering and exiting rooms, and the rooms themselves are more accessible. However, it’s that very visibility that can make external corridors safer, Gobin opined. “Being that we’re in the economy segment, we have a lot of exterior-corridor properties, and people assume that [external corridors] would be more vulnerable to criminal activities. But I feel like it’s easier with an interior corridor to hide criminal activities. The corridor may have cameras, but unless you have somebody sitting there watching your cameras 24/7, you don’t have a good gauge on what’s happening there,” he explained. “With an exterior corridor, you’re looking at the parking lot, keeping an eye on things, and you can see the activity going on in some of those rooms which you’re not necessarily going to see in an interior corridor. So, I think there’s a false perception that exterior corridors aren’t as safe.”

Basic Technology

While security budget is limited at smaller and economy properties, operators still need to invest in a baseline level of tech support for the security initiative. Adequate lighting—in parking lots, walkways, corridors, etc.—is perhaps the most fundamental crime prevention “tool,” along with deadbolts or swing bolts on guestroom doors and surveillance cameras in public areas.

“Where appropriate based on the size of a hotel and its security risk factors, we’ve implemented access control systems that allow staff to monitor and manage entry points, even remotely, which is particularly useful for properties without a dedicated security team,” said Simic. “In addition, we use surveillance systems with real-time monitoring to ensure we can respond to issues as they arise. These tools are paired with efficient communication systems to make sure that any potential threats are swiftly addressed by the appropriate team members.”

A Police Partnership

Building a relationship with local law enforcement is a well-known security best practice for all hotel operators. “We regularly engage with police departments through open communication, inviting them to visit our properties, and participating in community safety initiatives,” said Simic. “This ensures that our staff and local officers are familiar with each other, which helps us maintain a sense of safety. In the event of any incidents, this established relationship facilitates a faster, more coordinated response.” Gobin added that oftentimes, local police will “provide training free of cost to the hotels to explain, ‘These are things you need to look for.’”

Particularly when a property has no dedicated security staff, engaging with law enforcement—and any available local security third parties—helps operators deliver one of the core aspects of hospitality: a secure environment for guests and staff.

Safeguarding Guest Assets: Guest Communications Can Be an Overlooked Measure

The security effort goes beyond protecting guests from personal assault to include the protection of their belongings, which “relies heavily on staff training and preventive measures,” said Klaudio Simic, vice president of operations, Practice Hospitality. “We ensure that all staff understand the importance of discretion when handling guest belongings, and we provide secure in-room safes for valuables. Front desk staff are also trained to offer secure storage options when needed.”

Key control also plays a major role in the effort to protect guest assets, and Gary Gobin, CHA, director of operations, hihotels by Hospitality International, maintained that there is room for improvement in this area of operations. “I feel like quite frequently, staff are just trying to help someone out and give them the key,” he said. “You don’t want to inconvenience the guest, but you also want to make sure that they’re safe. You want them to know that the reason that you’re [asking for proof of identity] isn’t because you don’t trust them; it’s because you want to make sure that they and their belongings remain safe by not giving a key to someone that shouldn’t have it.”

While staff training is vital to theft prevention, the role that communications play in supporting guests to protect their assets can be underappreciated. “We all are overwhelmed with signage everywhere we go, but it never hurts to have signage in the room that just reminds the guest, ‘Hey, no matter how safe you think you are, things can happen. Lock up your valuables and make sure that you’re locking your second deadbolt,’” Gobin said. These reminders need not be on overt signs, but rather on a sticker by the deadbolt, a table tent, etc. While subtle, these communications can ultimately prevent a criminal incident that tarnishes the entire guest experience.