My hotel is currently operating on a very tight budget, and I am struggling to get necessary system upgrades approved to ensure proper security measures are being met. Do you have any advice?

Data protection is not just a technical issue—it’s a business imperative. If you’re not taking data protection seriously, you’re putting your entire operation at risk. In hospitality, just like in any business, trust is key. Whether you’re managing a hotel or any service that handles customer data, your guests are entrusting you with their personal information. They expect that data to be secure. If there’s a breach, that trust is gone, and once trust is lost, it’s almost impossible to win back.

Think of data protection as part of the guest experience. Just like you ensure rooms are clean, food is safe, and service is top-notch, you need to be on top of securing personal information. This includes credit card numbers, addresses, and any other sensitive details your guests provide. Data breaches can happen in the blink of an eye, and the consequences are not just fines or legal issues—your reputation will also take a hit.

Now, what does this mean for your business? You’ve got to have the right systems in place—strong firewalls, encrypted data, and employee training. It’s not just about technology; it’s about culture. Your entire team has to understand that data protection isn’t an option; it’s a priority.

The bottom line is that protecting guests’ data is as important as protecting their physical safety. You need to stay ahead of the game and not cut corners. If you wouldn’t skimp on fire safety, you shouldn’t skimp on data security. Keep your business safe, your guests happy, and your reputation intact by treating data protection like the critical responsibility it is.