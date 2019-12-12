Three Hospitality Execs on Paving the Way for Future Female Leaders

3 Go for it and get in the game.

“‘If not me, then who? So, why not me?’ That mentality got me a seat at the table and is a powerful message that can pave the way for future female leaders. Switch your mindset from ‘Can I do this?’ to ‘Yes, I can and I’ll tell you why.’ Go for it and get in the game—apply for your dream position, participate in meetings, and be assertive about being included in conversations.”

Talene Staab

Vice President & Global Head

Tru by Hilton





