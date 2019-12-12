Three Hospitality Execs on Paving the Way for Future Female Leaders

LODGING asked three executives how women in hospitality can help pave the way for future female leaders. Here’s what they had to say.
1Focus on mentorship.
“Over the course of my 21-year career at G6 Hospitality, I have seen firsthand how the industry has evolved. What has remained the constant is a steadfast focus on mentorship. As a leader in economy lodging, we recognize the importance for women to create spaces that not only allow change and growth, but also encourage it. When ideas are shared, that’s when growth potential, at both an individual and corporate level, can be realized.”
Tina Burnett
Vice President, Franchise Operations
G6 Hospitality
2It’s important to have role models.
“If we’re going to pave the way for future female leaders, it’s important to encourage their career path early on. It’s important to have role models in leadership and then to encourage education and mentoring. The drive to be at the board table will come naturally if the path is deemed attainable. Hospitality, and all industries, must continue to value the role women have in leadership.”
Amanda Belmonte
Vice President, Franchise Services
Advantage Hotels, Inc.
3Go for it and get in the game.
“‘If not me, then who? So, why not me?’ That mentality got me a seat at the table and is a powerful message that can pave the way for future female leaders. Switch your mindset from ‘Can I do this?’ to ‘Yes, I can and I’ll tell you why.’ Go for it and get in the game—apply for your dream position, participate in meetings, and be assertive about being included in conversations.”
Talene Staab
Vice President & Global Head
Tru by Hilton