This Week’s Comings & Goings

Keller Companies announced the hire of Chris Mosby as chief operating officer. Mosby will be working to modernize processes and drive additional improvements as the business transitions from second-generation to third-generation ownership.

Peachtree Hospitality Management, an affiliate of Peachtree Group, named Rachel Huang as vice president of hotel analytics and support. Huang brings over 20 years of international hospitality analytics and project management experience to the role.

Procaccianti Companies announced the hiring of Brendan McCormick to lead its private credit platform, Smith Hill Capital, LLC. McCormick joins Smith Hill Capital following an over 20-year career where he worked in the commercial real estate loan business.

Kukui’ula announced the appointment of Brian Hallberg as general manager of The Club at Kukui’ula. In this role, Hallberg will set the strategic vision for the club, as well as oversee daily operations for the property.

CJ Smith has been promoted to operations manager by Taylor Hospitality. Smith was previously the front desk manager at Hilton Garden Inn Morgantown. He began managing the property in July 2022.

Proper Hospitality announced the appointment of Manuel Portillo as executive chef at Hotel June’s flagship property in West LA. Portillo joins Hotel June from Nueva in Venice, California, where he served as executive chef.

Pacifica Hotels announced multiple new hires: Ana Citzman has been appointed to regional director of sales; Katie Pavkov has been appointed to corporate food and beverage manager; Tyler Parham has been promoted to executive chef at Union & Vine in SpringHill Suites; and Sara Scott has been appointed to director of sales and marketing at King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort.