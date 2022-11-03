This Week’s Comings & Goings

Loews Hotels & Co announced Alex Tisch will assume the role of CEO, effective January 1, 2023. In his new role, Alex will continue to work closely with Jonathan Tisch, who will become executive chairman while remaining a member of the Officer of the President and co-chairman of the Board of Loews Corporation.

Hotel Equities named James Hansen as executive vice president. Hansen will support HE’s business development team on strategy and direction. He was previously vice president of sales and marketing at Kolter Hospitality.

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour announced the appointment of Brigette Bienvenu as market director of sales and marketing. Bienvenu becomes a member of the hotel’s Guidance Team and will provide strategic leadership.

Thompson Austin and tommie Austin announced the appointments of Hotel Manager Sonja Chase; Area Director of Sales, Marketing, and Events Dustin Imbesi; and Area Director of Revenue Management Jan Shaw.

Fairmont Century Plaza announced the appointment of Ron Pietruszka as executive chef. Prior to joining Century Plaza, he held executive culinary roles at The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel; The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai; and The Ritz-Carlton, Osaka, among others.

Icicle Village Resort, managed and operated by Columbia Hospitality, has announced William F. Whitney as its new executive chef. He will oversee the culinary vision for the resort, including its on-site restaurant and meeting and event spaces.

With more than 15 years of hotel experience, Jose De la Puente has been appointed to chef de cuisine of Lightkeepers at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami. His responsibilities include working alongside the restaurant’s culinary team and focusing on local products.

Derrin Abac has joined Hotel Wailea as director of food and beverage to lead the resort-wide culinary team including The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea and Birdcage Bar. His background includes having worked at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago at Four Seasons Resort Maui.