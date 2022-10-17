Hotel Equities Reopens Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, Alabama

ATLANTA—Hotel Equities announced the reopening of the Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, Alabama. The hotel has been closed since it sustained significant damage during Hurricane Ida in August 2021. Following a year of renovations, the hotel is now back open.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to Courtyard Mobile,” said Bryan DeCort, COO of Hotel Equities. “The damage to the hotel and many of the other businesses around us was devastating. I am very proud of our Hotel Equities team that led the efforts to rebuild and reopen the hotel as quickly as possible. The ownership group has really gone above and beyond here to provide a newly built Courtyard by Marriott to the market. From the finishes to the décor this will be the place to stay on business or leisure when visiting the area.”

Courtyard Mobile is located near Springdale Mall and Colonial Mall. Guests have access to the nearby Battleship Memorial Park, which has Battleship USS Alabama, Submarine USS Drum, as well as 25 military aircraft. Courtyard Mobile is less than 10 miles from Mobile’s Central Business District, Port of Mobile, and Mobile Aeroplex.

The Bistro, located in the hotel’s common space, offers breakfast, dinner, or light bites on site along with Starbucks coffee, cocktails, and wine. Sonita Segrest serves as the hotel general manager.