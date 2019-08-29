This Week’s Comings & Goings

Full-service hotel management company broughtonHOTELS has renamed Jim Sichta chief operating officer. Sichta previously held this position from January 2002 to August 2013. Sichta will work with each of the company’s properties to grow hotel operations, room management, and talent development.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Jane Gomez has been named regional director of operations for Sonesta ES Suites North East region, and she will contribute to the overall success of the company’s portfolio in the northeast. Her responsibilities include implementing strategic initiatives, policies, and procedures, as well as collaborating with providers to grow operations at the hotel level.

Advertisement

Valencia Hotel Group has promoted George Tays to general manager of its Cavalry Court and The George hotels. Tays has worked for Valencia Hotel Group in various departments—including restaurants, operations, and rooms—during his extensive 14-year career with the company.

Tony Marco is general manager of the Hyatt House Chicago/West Loop-Fulton Market, where he will oversee operations and lead team members. Before this hotel, Marco served as general manager for the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago North Shore/Evanston, the Hampton Inn Midway Airport, and the Residence Inn Oak Brook.

The Whitley in Atlanta, Ga., is welcoming managing director Shah Adil to manage operations and customer service. During his career, Adil worked for HEI Hotels & Resorts. He was also general manager for the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North, and he held leadership positions for Hyatt Hotels.

Juan Gonzalez Izquierdo is hotel manager for the Conrad New York Downtown, and he will lead operations and enhance the hotel’s standards. Gonzalez Izquierdo was director of operations for The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, before his new position of hotel manager for the Conrad New York Downtown.

Christopher Southwick has been appointed hotel manager for The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. Southwick is joining the Lake Tahoe, Calif., property from The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, where he was director of operations. During his career, Southwick worked for multiple Ritz-Carlton hotels in Palm Beach, Sarasota, Moscow, and Sanya, China.

Sage Hospitality has announced Sean McNamara as director of sales and marketing for the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek. McNamara was director of group sales for the Sheraton Denver Downtown prior to his new position. He also worked for the Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa and Keauhou Bay, Ha., from food and beverage manager to director of sales and marketing.

New director of sales and marketing for Hotel 116 in Bellevue, Wash., Robert Sires will lead daily sales efforts and hotel positioning. Sires has over 15 years of hospitality sales experience, most recently working as regional director of sales for La Quinta Hotels. He also worked for the Toronto Hilton and Choice Hotels in San Francisco during his career.

Andrew Pappas is a new financial analyst for The Plasencia Group, where he will conduct underwriting analyses and prepare investment materials. Pappas was a research analyst with CBRE Group, Inc., prior to his new position, and there he evaluated market fundamentals and developed research reports.

Premier Worldwide Marketing has promoted Kelly Poling to chief executive officer, and she is one of the company’s few female executives. Poling served as executive vice president of marketing prior to her promotion. As chief executive officer, Poling will lead the company’s partnerships and grow its Karisma Hotels & Resorts portfolio.