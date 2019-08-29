To enhance guest experience in the areas that matter, hotel bathrooms across lodging segments are becoming more spacious with spa-like amenities and features. “Think about how much time is spent in the bathroom,” said Celine Marcotte, business development manager at GRAFF, Milwaukee-based manufacturer of luxury kitchen and bathroom products. When accommodating these travelers’ changing preferences, Marcotte emphasized the importance of ensuring investments in hotel bathrooms are sustainable. “Fittings and fixtures should be durable. Hotel groups don’t want to be changing out things too often, because you’re losing your investment. Plumbing should last 21 years and be able to withstand the abuse. Hotels shouldn’t have to compromise on aesthetics—durability means quality.”

LODGING touched based with Marcotte to discuss seven hotel bathroom trends of 2019 that are likely here to stay.