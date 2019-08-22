This Week’s Comings & Goings

Julienne Smith has been named senior vice president, development in the Americas region for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). Smith will increase the company’s presence in the United States, Canada, and Caribbean specifically for the Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, and EVEN Hotels brands.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Investment banking firm RobertDouglas has promoted Lindsey Whang to director, and she will continue to help the company grow as an advisor in the hospitality sector. She has been with RobertDouglas for four years. Whang worked for Wells Fargo in the CRE Finance Group before joining RobertDouglas.

Stefan Huber is area general manager for Prism Hotels & Resorts; he will oversee operations for The Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Gold Club and Sheraton Stonebriar hotel in Frisco, Texas. Huber was most recently a consultant in transition leadership, and has worked for Hyatt, IHG, and Hilton during his 30-year career.

Hyatt Regency Austin is welcoming new general manager Jeff Donahoe to provide direction to the hotel’s team, lead operations, and assist with the guest experience. Donahoe most recently worked for Hyatt in positions including vice president of sales, director of sales and marketing, and associate director of sales.

William Barba is general manager of Lone Star Court, a boutique hotel by Valencia Hotel Group. Barba will manage operations for the property. He first joined Valencia group in 2004 and has 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

OYO Hotels & Homes announced the appointments of two top executives. Chris Nowak joins the team as vice president of legal, while Leslie Danford comes onboard as the Midwest regional head. Nowak, an attorney and the former executive VP & general counsel for Wyndham Hotel Group, will be based in OYO’s Southwest Hub of Operations in Dallas and brings more than 15 years of experience in hospitality law. Danford brings more than 12 years of experience to OYO. As the Midwestern U.S. Head based in Chicago, Danford will be focused on building and strengthening OYO’s operations across 10 states – Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan.

Benchmark has promoted Shaun Griffin to regional director of finance. He will oversee the financial operations for Costa d’Este Beach Resort & Spa, Cardozo South Beach, Beachwalk Elite Hotel & Resort, and Merenas Beach Resort, all in Florida. Benchmark has also named Jamie Costa spa director for The Essex, Vermont’s Culinary Resort & Spa.

Craig Richesin has been named director of sales and marketing for Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami Beach, Fla. Richesin will lead hotel sales, marketing, and revenue strategies for the property. Before Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, he worked for Starwood Hotels & Resorts for 13 years, most recently as director of sales and marketing for the Sheraton Burlington Hotel.

Hilton has named three new general managers to a few western United States hotels: Jeffrey Chen is general manager of the Hilton Dallas/Park Cities; Louis Haslett is general manager of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Mandalay Beach; and Sheila Martin is general manager of the Embassy Suites Milpitas-Silicon Valley.