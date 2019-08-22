How Hotel Zetta Amplifies Tech-Forward Guest Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO – Hotel Zetta, a San Francisco hotel managed by Viceroy Hotels & Resorts and owned by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust now features new tech-forward guest amenities for innovative in-room offerings and services. Hotel Zetta now gives travelers a way to engage with the hotel directly with newly installed Amazon Alexa voice assistants powered by Volara, a custom voice-based solutions for the hospitality industry, in all of the property’s guestrooms, along with adding a retro-inspired Atari Pong Table to its Zetta Suite.

“Being in the heart of an innovation hub like San Francisco, we’re proud to now offer Volara-powered Alexa, as well as a robust selection of tech-centric amenities that can’t be found elsewhere in the city,” said Mark Beevor, Hotel Zetta’s general manager.

With Volara now an integral part of the hotel experience, guests can speak commands to Amazon Alexa to order Hotel Zetta’s services directly from their guestrooms. This offering gives visitors full control of their in-room experiences, whether ordering a toothbrush, setting up a wake-up alarm, syncing their music playlists through Alexa, finding out the dining specials or trying the Relax & Rejuvenate in-room spa treatment. These services are designed to make the guest experience as smooth as possible and is facilitated by Volara’s secure integration hub, which interfaces with the ALICE Hotel Operations Platform and MCOMS Guest Room Entertainment Platform at Hotel Zetta.

Other tech-centric amenities include a virtual reality booth located in the hotel lobby featuring action, underwater or adventure games, OCULUS GO virtual reality headsets and Nintendo Switch portable gaming consoles available to all guests for complimentary use. Additionally, the Playroom now features pinball machines, a shuffleboard and neon artwork. Each guestroom also features broadband WiFi, streaming platforms, and in-room wireless charging capabilities.