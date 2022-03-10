Atrium Hospitality has announced the promotions of two executives in the company’s commercial division focused on sales and revenue management. Gissell Moronta has been appointed to senior vice president, sales and marketing, and Kristen Blattert has been appointed to vice president, sales and marketing.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced the promotion of Skip Harless to managing director. In his new role, Harless will oversee the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and Timber Ridge Lodge & waterpark, both in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He was previously general manager of the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City.

Hilton Anatole has announced Bruce Roy as the new general manager of the property. Roy joins Hilton Anatole from Hilton Boston Logan Airport, where he served as the hotel’s general manager and oversaw guestroom renovations. In his new role, Roy is overseeing all operational aspects of the property.

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, and The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami, are welcoming back Derek Flint as market general manager. In this new role, Flint will continue to grow the guest experience. And, in addition, the properties have promoted Tatiana Lora to area director of marketing.

AC Hotel Downtown Bozeman has announced a new pair of executives as the hotel plans to open. Jason Cure will serve as general manager, building a team of professionals and leading operations on the property. And Haley Rowland is the hotel’s director of sales, and she was most recently general manager of Bucks T4 Lodging & Dining.

The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, has hired two executives. As director of sales and marketing, Tenille Perry is leading segmented sales efforts for the property. And as general manager, Bertrand Mangeot will oversee all departments and operations of the property.

Karin Kopano has been named managing director of the Hard Rock Hotel New York, opening in April 2022. Kopano comes to Hard Rock Hotel New York with leadership experience, most recently serving as managing director of The Knickerbocker Hotel, where she overall all aspects of the hotel’s operations.

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, has announced the appointment of Sheila Buciuman as its new hotel manager. Buciuman brings nearly two decades of hospitality leadership to the position and has worked with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company for more than 10 years. Most recently, Buciuman served as director of operations for the St. Regis Atlanta.

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort has announced the appointment of Wendle Lesher to hotel manager. Lesher will lead the team overseeing all hotel operations at the resort. Lesher brings over 19 years of experience to the hotel, most recently holding the title of director of food and beverage at Hilton Waikoloa Village.

Max Beach Resort on Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, has announced Michael Codianne as director of operations and Laura Radford as director of sales and marketing. Codianne will monitor and direct each department within the property, while Radford will oversee all onsite meetings and events.

Springboard Hospitality has hired three new executives across its corporate team, expanding its revenue, marketing, and sales departments: Scott Bogucki is corporate director of revenue management, Von DeLuna is vice president of operations, and Susy Suescun is regional director of sales and marketing.

Peachtree Hotel Group announces several key promotions: Greg Zabinski was promoted to executive vice president, capital markets, for Peachtree PC Investors; Vivian Clarke was promoted to senior vice president, people and culture; Steve MacKenzie was promoted to senior vice president, operations, for Peachtree Hospitality Management; and Michael Ritz was promoted to senior vice president, investments.

hihotels by Hospitality International has announced the addition of Kimberly Midkiff as franchise development and assurance and marketing program director. Midkiff is responsible for growing hihotels five brands in the Southeast region of the country and delivering ongoing sales and marketing support to franchisees.

HighSide Companies has hired Randy Kunert as vice president of project management. In this role, Kunert will oversee the management of the property improvement plan team and the project management team. He will also be involved in repositioning renovation and hospitality projects for HighSide Project Management.

PPDS appointed Alison Maxson as its senior marketing manager for North America. Maxson has experience in the AV marketing communications department, and she will be responsible for strategizing, coordinating, and executing all PPDS marketing communications, channels, and trade events in North America.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP has announced that Lauren Giovannone will join the firm’s Los Angeles office as a partner. Formerly a partner of Paul Hastings LLP, Giovannone will continue her real estate practice, which concentrates on all transactional matters associated with the hospitality sector.

The Sustainable Furnishings Council is welcoming Scarlette Tapp as their new executive director of the Sustainable Furnishings Council and Sustainable Furnishings Education Fund.