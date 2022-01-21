STR: 2021 Global Hotel Construction Activity Updates and Comparisons

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Asia Pacific is the only world region showing increased hotel construction activity in comparison with the end of Q4 last year, according to December 2021 data from STR. The following information shows percentage changes in comparison between December 2021 and December 2020.

Europe

Germany (45,121) and the United Kingdom (31,464) continue to lead Europe in total rooms in construction.

In construction: 221,789 rooms (down 7.6 percent)

Final planning: 163,805 rooms (down 4.9 percent)

Planning: 159,232 rooms (up 4.7 percent)

Total under contract: 544,826 rooms (down 3.5 percent)

Asia Pacific

Among countries, China (290,265) remains atop the region with the most rooms in construction, followed by Vietnam (30,546).

In construction: 473,983 rooms (up 5.0 percent)

Final planning: 170,210 rooms (down 3.8 percent)

Planning: 297,687 rooms (up 16.3 percent)

Total under contract: 941,880 rooms (up 6.5 percent)

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia (40,269) and the United Arab Emirates (31,715) lead in construction activity.

In Construction: 130,225 rooms (down 5.5 percent)

Final Planning: 38,765 rooms (down 14.3 percent)

Planning: 67,142 rooms (up 2.8 percent)

Total under contract: 236,132 rooms (down 4.9 percent)

Americas

The United States holds the majority of rooms in construction in the region. After the United States, Mexico (14,020) and Canada (6,856) rank second and third, respectively, in room construction.