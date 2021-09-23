This Week’s Comings & Goings

CHMWarnick has named Mark VanStekelenburg senior vice president, and in this role, he is serving as a senior member of the company’s hospitality advisory team, leading strategic investment decisions, and selecting brands and management. Before CHMWarnick, VanStekelenburg was an executive vice president for CBRE.

Lee Palaschak has been promoted to senior vice president of operations for Remington Hotels; he joined the company in March 2020 as divisional vice president of operations where he worked on the West Coast region. In addition, Remington Hotels has also appointed Christian Chen to vice president of underwriting, where he will work with the business division to grow acquisitions and third-party management opportunities.

Outrigger Hospitality Group has promoted Avery Aoki to chief financial officer. Previously, he served as vice president of finance. Aoki is working on furthering the company’s vision to support new acquisitions and property elevations. During his time with Outrigger, he has worked in a variety of financial positions.

Stonebridge Companies has announced that Chief Investment Officer Jim Luchars is transitioning to the role of senior advisor. Luchars is remaining involved in the strategic direction of the company and is assisting in the search for a new chief investment officer until the role is filled.

Bryan Drackett has been named director of talent for Benchmark. Previously, Drackett was corporate director of recruiting for McKibbon Hospitality, and there, he led and developed McKibbon Hospitality’s talent management strategy. During his career, he held leadership positions for multiple hospitality companies.

HREC Investment Advisors is expanding its brokerage platform, with Amish Naik, vice president, opening a new office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Naik is focusing on investment sales of single assets and portfolios for clients in both the Carolina and the Mid-Atlantic region. He was previously based in the Washington, D.C. area.

Harrah’s Resort Southern California has named Jill Barrett senior vice president and general manager. Barrett has almost 30 years of gaming industry experience and has worked at a variety of Harrah’s properties since 1993. In this role, Barrett is leading property operations and leading guest and team member experiences.

Opening Fall 2021, Alsace LA has appointed Cristina Cervantes general manager of the 48-room property. Cervantes is joining the property with 15 years of hospitality experience, and she will play a role in the property’s launch, grow guest experience, and build community relations with local partners.

David J. Cronin is joining the W Nashville as general manager. Cronin’s experience is mostly in hospitality food and beverage operations. Before this new position, he worked on renovating and rebranding the Stanton South Beach hotel and helmed the W Scottsdale, W Minneapolis—The Forshay, and Le Méridien Chambers.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley, has named Brian Harrier general manager. Previously, Harrier worked for Viceroy Snowmass by East West Hospitality, where he was director of operations and led the property through a renovation while leading operations and team members.

Aaron Ide has been appointed to general manager of The National, the first Thompson hotel in Dallas, Texas. Ide will be leading team members and creating guest-facing programming as part of his new position. During his career, Ide worked for the Waldorf Astoria and Four Seasons brands.

Joshua Morris is overseeing operations as general manager of the Hyatt Centric Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Morris, in his career, has managed Marriott hotels including Hollywood Beach Marriott and Sheridan Baltimore North. He was most recently overseeing the renovation of Madison Marriott West in Wisconsin.

Mandarin Oriental, Boston, has appointed Alexander von Süsskind to hotel manager, where he will work on operations, rooms, food and beverage, spa, and security outlets. Previously, von Süsskind was general manager for Stanton House in El Paso, Texas, where he led efficient operations.

Houssem Tasco is joining Luxe Sunset Boulevard hotel as managing director; Tasco is leading the strategic direction of the hotel and its planned refresh, property management, and guest services. Previously Tasco worked as director of front office operations for the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Patrice Huart is director of food and beverage for Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, New York. Huart is leading direction for the resort’s culinary operations in its dining, banquet, catering, and conference venues. Huart has been Mohonk’s director of dining services for the past 23 years.

Sharon Holtz has been appointed to director of resort wellness operations for The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where she will focus on creating a menu of therapeutic spa treatments and more. Holtz during her career has worked for brands including Mandarin Oriental, Starwood, and Destination Hotels and Resorts.

Marketing communications technology platform for hospitality businesses SendSquared named Stephen J. Green vice president of sales. Previously Green was director of sales for SPI Software, and he has years of hospitality technology systems, sales strategies, and team-building experiences.

Premier has named Richard Palagano director of strategic procurement and Cathy Jennings director of procurement. Palagano will be growing relationships with global vendors, finding opportunities for growth, and leading efficiency efforts. And Jennings is managing the supply chain for FF&E and OS&E projects.

The Boca Raton has named the company’s executive management team: Erica S. Kasel is chief marketing officer, Emily Snyder is chief sales officer, and Maria Burns-Aladro is chief human resources officer. Together, the team is working on brand marketing, talent development, and leadership.