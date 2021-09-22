Yonder Associates, a Hospitality Consulting Firm, Launches

Hospitality industry veterans Anouska Biswas and Nathan Crisp announced the launch of Yonder Associates, a hospitality consulting firm that specializes in advising on revenue management optimization, sales lead generation, distribution, hospitality finance, and hands-on operational implementation including pre-opening or reopening critical path guidance, as well as management company and brand flag changes.

With over 40 years of hotel and resort and food and beverage experience, Yonder provides an array of consulting services and guidance across all hotel segments from economy to luxury, suburban to resort.

“We have collectively lived it, built it, scaled it, and now we are ready to do the same for you,” said Anouska Biswas, partner and co-founder, Yonder Associates. “We will assist our hotel owners and operator partners in developing fresh ideas and solutions for the challenges that have emerged due to the quickly changing landscape of the hospitality industry.”

The Yonder team brings a keen eye to hotels at a time when guests and owners or operators need it most. “When we embarked on our journey, we wanted to elevate and support an industry we both love,” said Nathan Crisp, partner and co-founder, Yonder Associates. “Our unique exposure to different markets, segments, and numerous methodologies allows us to offer a unique and fresh perspective enabling our clients to advance their asset and business to the next level.”