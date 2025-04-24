ALPHARETTA, Georgia—Agilysys, Inc. announced that Bally’s Baton Rouge Hotel (formerly the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel) has selected a suite of Agilysys solutions – including Versa PMS and InfoGenesis POS – to power guest and staff experiences across its transformed property.

Slated to open in the fall of 2025 pending approval from the Louisiana Gaming Commission, the complex will include 25,000 square feet of Vegas-style gaming, a sports lounge, a cocktail lounge, casual and fine dining, and a renovation of the Belle’s 242-room, 10-story hotel, now rebranded as Bally’s Baton Rouge.

Located in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge, the reopening marks a milestone in the Belle’s plans to revitalize the downtown area into a contemporary land-based casino and entertainment and hotel experience. The hotel introduces guest and staff experiences powered by modern hospitality technology innovations. When the property reopens, guests will be able to select both digital self-service and high-touch personalized experiences powered by Agilysys software property-wide.

The Bally’s Baton Rouge Hotel leadership team recognized that delivering their vision of contemporary guest experiences across a reimagined entertainment complex required replacing legacy software with future-focused, flexible hospitality technology. When evaluating technology, the team prioritized the ability to integrate operations across the property, the ability to enable mobile guest services, and the ability to empower staff with real-time, personalized guest information and service capabilities.

Advertisement

To achieve these goals, the property is implementing 11 Agilysys solutions designed to share data and streamline workflows across staff and guest interactions throughout the property. In addition to foundational PMS and POS functionality, the property will use Agilysys software for: booking rooms and experiences across a stay and presenting reservations in a single itinerary visible to guests and staff; digital marketing for communication before, after and during stays; managing service delivery, including enabling digital communication between guests and service staff; managing contactless payments and secure, paperless digital credit authorization; the ability for guests to manage a variety of experiences through their mobile phones, including check-in and check-out, digital key access, ID verification, messaging with staff and on-demand food and beverage ordering; digital document management and signature capture; and gift card creation and management.

Daniel Hutchinson, director of hotel operations for Belle of Baton Rouge, explained, “As we revitalize the Bally’s Baton Rouge Hotel, we want to ensure that the software and technology on the property is the best in the market. After carefully evaluating all the options, we determined that Agilysys is the right partner for us. We want state-of-the-art technology fully and easily integrated across our property, putting the guest at the center of everything we do and empowering our staff to ensure that all who visit have amazing, memorable experiences.”

Hutchinson continued, “The quality and range of solutions that Agilysys offers, coupled with top-level consultation and service, took staying with our legacy system off the table for us. Agilysys solutions will elevate our service quality to a consistently premium level, improve operational efficiencies, and elevate the agility of our team.”

A key factor in choosing Agilysys technology was the ability to leverage the integrated nature of multiple solutions to eliminate data silos and enable consistent guest service across all touchpoints on the property. Also important were mobile capabilities that equip staff to serve guests anywhere on property, digital key support, and mobile food and beverage ordering to broaden guest convenience and choice. Investments in research and development and future-forward, flexible technology design also favored Agilysys in the selection process.

Darren Student, vice president of gaming for Agilysys, said, “It is inspiring to partner with properties such as the Belle of Baton Rouge that embrace state-of-the-art innovation while also honoring their rich history. This comprehensive technology transformation will enable the property to deliver exceptional experiences that blend modern convenience with the unique charm that has created a beloved Louisiana landmark. Working with the property team to equip their reimagined entertainment and lodging vision with modern, flexible technology has been a pleasure, and we look forward to everyone enjoying a revitalized Belle of Baton Rouge when it re-opens this year.”