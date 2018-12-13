This Week’s Comings & Goings

Ken Ishiguro is the new vice president of design and construction for Auberge Resorts Collection, where he will help grow the company globally. Ishiguro was previously executive director, design, and technical services for the luxury division at Accor Hotels, where he was responsible for construction, renovations, and conversions in North America.

CSM Corporation has named Mark Prince to lead the portfolio of 6,600 hotels as president of the lodging and residential properties division. Prince most recently served as divisional vice president of operations and chief operating officer for Holiday Retirement. He was also president of Pluris Management Group.

Christine Shanahan is now president of hospitality design firm HVS Design. Shanahan started at HVS Design in 2014 and, as president, will continue her performing her responsibilities as managing director of design, including overseeing designers and being prominent in hospitality projects.

As senior director of revenue strategy, Sezin Kutlu will initiate innovation in relevant areas for Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Before Terranea, Kutlu worked as director of revenue management for the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Istanbul and director of revenue management and reservations manager at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia.

Chase Averill is general manager of the family-owned and managed Flathead Lake Lodge in Bigfork, Mont. His experience includes serving as the marketing manager for Restaurants Unlimited in Seattle, Wash., general manager for The Cakebread Ranch, Wyo., and project manager for Saddlehorn.

LEO A DALY, an architecture and interiors firm, added James Lee to help grow its lodging division as director of design—hospitality. Lee has interior design experience, and most recently worked for Wilson Associates. Some of Lee’s projects include the Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and Vdara Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas.

Donte Johnson will oversee operations for the Riggs Washington, D.C. hotel as it opens in late 2019 for Lore Group. Johnson will be managing operations including staff, hiring, and revenue generation upon the property’s opening. He is joining Lore Group from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, where he served as general manager of several properties.

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe is bringing on John Bradway to perform as director of marketing and sales. Bradway’s experience in the lodging industry includes 13 years at The Breakers Palm Beach where he started as assistant club operations manager and held positions including director of innovation and director of strategic marketing.

Erika Lenar is the new director of outlets operation for Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. Lenar will manage the food and beverage program for the hotel and assist in operating its on-site restaurant, Pescatore. Her experience includes food and beverage operational positions for hotels in the Bay Area.

Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles has added Adam Sydenham as general manager and Greg Velasquez as chief marketing officer. Prior to Hotel Figueroa, Sydenham was regional general manager for Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel and Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Velasquez was director of sales and marketing for the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Embassy Suites Seattle Downtown-Pioneer Square is welcoming a new strategic team. Nicholas Kuhns is leading operations as general manager. Riccardo Marossa will oversee sales and marketing efforts as director of sales and marketing. Nickie Andrews is planning for meetings and events as director of catering and events. Amy Sant is booking events from banquets to orientations as senior catering sales manager.

HALL Group has named Darryl Jett general manager and Jennifer Wasserman director of marketing for the HALL Arts Hotel slated to open fall 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Jett and Wasserman will collaborate to bring operational strategies and optimized revenue generation to the property prior to opening.

Stonebridge Companies has promoted four employees to general management roles: Keno Rodriguez is the opening general manager of the Hyatt Place San Francisco/Downtown; Martha Marquez is taking Rodriguez’s previous position of general manager at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Aliso Viejo/Laguna Beach hotel; Vincent Yi is now captain/general manager of the Moxy by Marriott Seattle Downtown; and Ashley Lopez is assistant general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Anaheim Garden Grove, succeeding Yi.

