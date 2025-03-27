Shaping Hospitality’s Future

Sarah Dinger

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Growing up in a community of 20,000 people where Super 8 and other hospitality companies were founded, I was influenced by the values of hard work and integrity that define the industry. These principles, combined with the “Midwest nice” mindset, inspired me to follow the path of many exceptional hospitality leaders at a pivotal age.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

My journey with My Place started through my relationship with our founders, Ron Rivett and his grandson Ryan. Since joining the company in 2012, Ron and Ryan not only shared their vision for My Place but also shaped my perspective and passion for the hospitality industry.

Early in my career, I was fortunate to be introduced to another invaluable role model, Rachel Humphrey. I was inspired by her approachable and down-to-earth demeanor. Seeing that kind of leadership was both refreshing and motivating. Rachel has taught me the importance of advocating for myself and the significance of being an accessible and supportive leader.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

At My Place, we’ve established a strong foundation where diversity is embraced, and equality is woven into the fabric of our culture. Looking ahead, I’m confident that the industry will continue to build on this progress.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

It’s encouraging to see more women’s voices being heard, with increased visibility at industry conferences and on stage. While there’s still work to be done, I believe the industry is moving in the right direction and I’m confident we’ll see even more women stepping into leadership positions. I’ll never stop giving credit to organizations like Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance, the AHLA ForWard Network where I currently serve as chair of the ForWard Advisory Committee, and so many others. These groups have invested countless hours in advancing women in the industry, and their work deserves recognition and appreciation.