This Week’s Comings & Goings

Kristie Rasheed has been appointed as vice president of operations for Olympia Hospitality. Read more.

CoralTree Hospitality recently announced the reorganization and expansion of the company’s global sales team. Read more.

The St. Gregory Hotel in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., announced the appointment of Charlie Loomis as executive chef of Ellington Park Bistro. Loomis was most recently director of food and beverage for the Washington Dulles Marriott.

Grupo Brisas announced the appointment of Ricardo Suárez as general manager of NIZUC Resort & Spa. Suárez brings over 20 years of hospitality industry experience to the role, most recently serving as general manager of Las Brisas Acapulco.

Advertisement

The Pierre NY, A Taj Hotel welcomed Jae Kim to its food and beverage team as director of restaurants and Jill K. Fox as director of sales and marketing.

Serko Ltd. announced the appointment of Johnny Thorsen as vice president of strategic business development. In his new role, Thorsen will lead Serko’s strategic growth initiatives and help position the company in its market.

Hotel Equities announced new leadership and promotions:

Clint DeLee has been named vice president of operations.

has been named vice president of operations. Karen Mendez has been promoted to vice president of operations.

has been promoted to vice president of operations. Lindsay Meadows has been promoted to senior vice president of accounting and procurement.

has been promoted to senior vice president of accounting and procurement. Brad Read has been promoted to senior vice president of finance

has been promoted to senior vice president of finance Michaelanne Colarelli has been named procurement manager.

has been named procurement manager. Angela Phillips has been promoted to regional director of sales.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts announced a new leadership structure: