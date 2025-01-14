CoralTree Hospitality Reorganizes and Expands Sales Team

DENVER, Colorado—Andre Fournier, chief commercial officer of CoralTree Hospitality, recently announced the reorganization and expansion of the company’s global sales team to refocus its direct sales efforts and lead generation and identify new team members with experience in the luxury space.

“As our collection has evolved over the last six years so have the needs of our customers,” said Fournier. “We’ve brought on some high-level players to fill important roles that we believe will meet both the needs of our growing company and the group and corporate sales customers that we serve.”

The global sales team handles everything from group and corporate business to consortia, tour, and leisure needs. By leveraging the resources of the CoralTree collection and using knowledge of the strengths of each property, the team can make the meeting planning process more manageable to focus on the content and results. Property knowledge and client relationships will support each hotel and generate business. The team also can provide clients with updates about new properties that join the portfolio, recent property enhancements, promotions, and current offers and value dates.

As part of the reorganization, Leslie Kaminski was promoted from executive global director of luxury and leisure sales to vice president of global sales where she will lead the team into its next chapter. Kaminski will create the strategy for the global sales team and expand the company’s business. She brings more than 25 years of experience in luxury, entertainment, event, and lifestyle sales to the team. Throughout her career, Kaminski has identified new opportunities in the meeting, events, and travel industry as well as forging strategic partnerships, driving revenue growth for various hospitality brands and properties. One of Kaminski’s achievements has been integrating hotels into luxury leisure networks such as Fine Hotels & Resorts, Virtuoso, Chase, and Signature.

Joining Kaminski’s team is Michael Shannon, global sales director for the Northeast market. Shannon brings experience in sales leadership and market development to drive revenue in this market. Shannon has spent his career in a variety of operational and sales and marketing roles. He also spent more than 15 years on the intermediary side of the business in meeting and event logistics planning and sourcing companies. Shannon has worked in global sales for MGM Resorts, Destination Canada, Westin Hotels, and the Los Angeles Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Robin Killett joins the team as global sales director for the West Coast. Killett brings more than three decades of luxury hospitality sales experience to the CoralTree team. She has worked in all facets of hospitality sales from incentive events with Maritz to group and leisure sales roles for The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, and Auberge Resorts, where she handled several national key accounts.