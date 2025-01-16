Mumford Company Closes 2024 With Multiple Hotel Transactions

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced it ended 2024 with a series of key hotel transactions across multiple states. The firm continues to experience momentum and anticipates deal flow moving into 2025.

“We closed out 2024 with a number of exciting deals, and our pipeline remains strong as we head into 2025,” said Steve Kirby, managing principal, Mumford Company. “Our team is seeing increased lender activity and buyer interest across various asset types, which positions us well for the year ahead. Despite ongoing challenges such as labor shortages and inflationary pressures, market sentiment is optimistic, and we are confident in continued growth.”

Some recent hotel transactions include:

125-room Hampton Inn Manassas located in Manassas, Virginia

103-room Hyatt Place Rogers/Bentonville located in Rogers, Arkansas

71-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Fairmont located in Fairmont, West Virginia

81-room Comfort Suites at Isle of Palms Connector located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

24-room Motel 6 Colorado City located in Colorado City, Texas

“As we look forward to 2025, we’re confident that our ability to navigate the complexities of the current economic environment, combined with our deep relationships with both buyers and sellers, will enable us to continue delivering strong results for our clients,” said Justin Pinkard, managing principal, Mumford Company. “Buyer demand remains high, and the hotel market’s continued recovery makes it an exciting time to be in this industry.”