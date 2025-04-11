Stonebridge Promotes Team Members to Support Owner-Focused Services

DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge, a Denver-based innovative, privately owned hotel management company with a diverse range of luxury, resort, full-service, and premium select-service properties, announced the promotion of 18 team members across the organization.

These strategic promotions span key departments, including operations, accounting, technology, legal, risk management, revenue strategy, and commercial services. Each individual will be pivotal in advancing the company’s performance and growth initiatives.

“We are proud to recognize these talented individuals for their leadership and contributions,” said Rob Smith, president and CEO of Stonebridge. “These promotions reflect our ongoing investment in people who understand what it means to deliver measurable results for our owners and elevate performance across our portfolio.”

The newly promoted team members include:

Advertisement

Chris Cheney – executive vice president of commercial services

Nasim Mansurov – senior vice president of information technologies

Amanda Wheadon – vice president of operations

Kelley Savage – regional vice president of revenue management

Anthony Patterson – director of risk management and legal

Theresa Dykes – director of hotel accounting

Jane Wang – director of hotel accounting

Adela Byrne – regional director of revenue management

Max Rudnick – regional director of revenue management

David Incze – area director of revenue management

Martha Hernandez – senior director of corporate human resources

Katie Randrup – director of field accounting and compliance

Ashley Brady – senior manager of digital strategy

Heidi Selby – manager of filed accounting and compliance

Melody Tucker – manager of hotel transitions

Charlotte Royer – accounting training manager

Liliana Lance – underwriting and development manager

Candice Chassagnard – payroll supervisor

As Stonebridge continues to grow, the company remains focused on performance excellence, innovation, and maximizing returns for hotel owners and investors.