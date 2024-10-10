This Week’s Comings & Goings

Makeready announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Eric Gavin as president of operations. In this new role, Gavin will focus on management performance throughout Makeready’s portfolio.

HRI Hospitality announced the appointment of Adnan B. Virani as senior vice president of capital markets and investor relations. Virani will raise equity in expanding the company’s financial partnerships and strategies.

The Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles Pasadena/Old Town announced Nathaniel Johns as general manager. Johns will function as the strategic business leader for the property and will oversee financial performance, community engagement, and more.

Lüm Hotel announced the appointment of Stephen Chavez as general manager. With more than two decades in the hospitality industry, Chaves brings knowledge and experience into the role, where he will lead the property into its next chapter.

Otis Harbor Springs announced the appointment of Kamron Bijeh-Apple as general manager. Bijeh-Apple assisted in guiding the property’s recent renovation and will guide new responsibilities in this role.

106 Jefferson, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, announced the appointment of Sam Buchanan as executive chef, overseeing culinary operations at Revivalist and Baker & Able.

The St. Regis Bora Bora announced the appointment of Nathan Barone as chef de cuisine of Lagoon, a fine dining establishment. Barone has almost 20 years of culinary experience working in restaurants throughout France.

Mainsail Lodging & Development announced the promotion of Henry Tapia to director of food and beverage for the company’s Epicurean Atlanta. In this role, Tapia will oversee strategy and direction for the property’s food and beverage operations.

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay announced the appointment of Maurice Tax as director of food and beverage. Tax brings over 15 years to the property and will work alongside the property’s culinary leadership team.

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead announced the appointment of Girlie Joseph as the hotel’s director of spa and wellness. With a career spanning 25 years, Joseph will assist in elevating the spa.

Fairmont Breakers Long Beach announced the appointment of its culinary team and spa director. Appointments include Jared Reeves as executive chef, Max Pfeiffer as chef de cuisine of Sky Room, Giuseppe A. Musso as chef de cuisine of Nettuno, and Natalie Smith as spa director.

Tanzerra Resorts the appointment of Brett Briseno as vice president of sales and marketing for five properties and Shannon Walters as director of sales and marketing for two of its properties.

Inspirato Incorporated announced the promotion of Michael Arthur to chief financial officer. Robert Kaiden, current chief financial officer, will transition out of the role on November 8. The company also announced three new members to its Board of Directors.