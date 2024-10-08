Marriott International, Inc. announced the expansion of the City Express by Marriott brand into the United States and Canada, marking the company’s entry into the affordable midscale transient segment in the region.

Previously referred to as Project Mid-T by Marriott, this brand expansion is part of the company’s focus on strengthening its presence in the affordable midscale segment and offering regionally relevant lodging options for every trip purpose and price point.

“Since entering the affordable midscale space with the acquisition of City Express in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region just over a year ago, we have seen tremendous interest for the brand and are pleased with its growth across the region,” said Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, senior vice president and global brand leader, select brands. “With this announcement, Marriott is excited to continue our growth in the affordable midscale segment and provide a new welcoming, affordable, and reliable option for value-conscious travelers in the United States and Canada.”

In May 2023, Marriott announced the acquisition of the City Express brand portfolio in CALA, which marked the company’s entry into the affordable midscale segment. With over 17,000 rooms across Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Chile, the deal increased Marriott’s footprint in the region by approximately 45 percent. Since the acquisition, consumer and owner interest has encouraged the growth of the brand, with expansion plans extending beyond the original markets to new upcoming markets, such as Bolivia and Nicaragua. Additionally, the company recently announced plans to expand City Express by Marriott in Brazil.

“Marriott remains focused on providing best-in-class offerings and a wide range of investment opportunities for our development stakeholders, and the initial reaction to our midscale products has been extremely positive,” says Noah Silverman, global development officer, United States and Canada. “We have been listening closely to our owners and franchisees to design a highly efficient operating model, and we are confident that City Express by Marriott will offer a strong value proposition for those looking to invest in a transient midscale product in the United States and Canada.”

The City Express by Marriott brand is designed to be conversion-friendly, with an opportunity for new builds in the future. Offering a light operational model and functional design, City Express by Marriott will give owners in the United States and Canada the opportunity to capitalize on consumer demand, while taking advantage of Marriott’s sales, distribution, and marketing engines.

Marriott has received interest from owners and franchisees, and the company anticipates having signed agreements, with possible hotel openings, in the United States and Canada under the City Express by Marriott brand over the next few months.

Existing City Express by Marriott properties have been integrated into the Marriott Bonvoy program and are available for booking on Marriott channels for members to earn and redeem points. Additional City Express by Marriott properties will similarly be part of Marriott Bonvoy upon opening.