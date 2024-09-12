This Week’s Comings & Goings

Atlantis Resorts welcomed Paul Baker as president, managing the operations for Atlantis, The Palm; Atlantis The Royal; and Atlantis Sanya. Baker has held multiple leadership roles during his career, including as president of Grand Lisboa Palace.

The Maven announced Jennifer Cottgias as general manager. Cottgias joins The Maven from the Courtyard Portland City Center where she served as general manager. She also spent over six years at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland, as hotel director.

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa named Damien Hirsch as general manager. Hirsch will oversee day-to-day operations across the resort, including food and beverage outlets, programs, and activities.

Keswick Hall appointed Louis Shapazian as general manager. Shapazian has 18 years of hospitality experience, and in this role, will lead app operations for the property, including its golf course, spa, and private club.

Carter Creek Winery Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Derek H. Stutz as general manager. With 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Stutz will oversee all operational facets of the resort.

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa welcomed Ildebrando Salazar as director of sales and marketing. With more than 15 years in hospitality, Salazar has worked for hotels including Hyatt Regency Hill Country.

Commonwealth Hotels announced Mark Shine has been appointed as director of sales and marketing for The ART Hotel Denver, Curio Collection by Hilton. With over 25 years in the industry, Shine will lead all sales and marketing teams.

The Kimpton Sawyer Hotel announced the appointment of Claire Johnsen as director of sales and marketing for the 250-room hotel. Johnsen will continue to oversee all sales and marketing operations for the property.

Hotel La Jolla, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced the appointment of Maria Sifuentes as its new director of sales and marketing. Sifuentes will lead the property’s sales team to drive transient and group business.

Rosewood London announced the appointment of Fernando Corona Burch as executive chef. He will be responsible for providing strategic direction for the property’s food and beverage outlets, including in-room dining and banqueting.

Hotel Jackson announced the appointment of Malyna Si as executive chef. Si will lead the hotel’s culinary concepts, including FIGS and a new signature restaurant opening in the summer of 2025.

Sheraton New Orleans Hotel announced the appointment of Billy Mark as director of food and beverage. Mark has 30 years of hospitality experience, working in leadership roles for Hilton and Wyndham during his career.

HBX Group announced the appointment of Xabier Zabala as chief operations officer, Javier Cabrerizo as chief strategy and transformation officer, and Brendan Brennan as chief financial officer.

The Islamorada Resort Collection announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of five executives: Hicham El Ibrik as resort manager of Three Waters Resort & Marina, Sarah Will as resort manager of Amara Cay Resort, Michael-David Carpenter as director of room of Three Waters Resort & Marina, Vanessa Calto as director of food and beverage at Three Waters Resort & Marina, and Molly Marzan Colon as director of food and beverage at La Siesta Resort & Villas and Amara Cay Resort.