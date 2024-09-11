MIAMI, Florida—Driftwood Capital announced the successful initial closing of its latest fund, Driftwood Florida Space Coast Portfolio, LP, focusing on the acquisition and development of existing and soon-to-break-ground hotel assets in Florida’s Space Coast.

Consisting of four large-scale beachfront assets representing brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG, upon completion of the Westin Cocoa Beach Resort, Spa, and Conference Center, the fund’s portfolio is expected to represent approximately 11 percent of all the hotel rooms in the Space Coast market and 62 percent of the area’s beachfront hotel inventory. Each property in the fund’s portfolio serves a guest segment tailored to its respective brand.

“Since 2013, Driftwood has had a meaningful presence in Florida’s Space Coast,” said Carlos J. Rodriguez, Sr., chairman and CEO of Driftwood Capital. “When we first entered this market over 10 years ago, we recognized the untapped potential for this region to become a hub that melds business, innovation, and leisure tourism. Today, as we continue to invest as a partner for growth in the Space Coast, the area continues to draw travelers and new residents as it emerges into a significant coastal destination with numerous demand drivers across a variety of sectors.”

Anticipating future growth and demand along the Space Coast, the fund’s portfolio is projected to include more than 1,200 guestrooms, 166,000 square feet of meeting space, and 21 food and beverage venues on 36 beachfront acres.

The Fund’s portfolio is comprised of the following assets:

Westin Cocoa Beach Resort (projected 502 guestrooms including 69 suites)

Hilton Cocoa Beach (295 guestrooms)

Element by Westin Melbourne (130 guestrooms)

Crowne Plaza Melbourne (290 guestrooms)

The Space Coast has a variety of demand generators in numerous sectors. A destination for businesses and travelers alike, the region’s proximity to Orlando and the increasing activities from the space industry have attracted millions of visitors every year.

Identifying the Space Coast’s high barriers to entry and navigating them over the past decade, Driftwood has solidified its position as an owner of hospitality assets in the region. Meeting zoning, environmental, and community considerations, Driftwood is an owner/operator, delivering hotel assets to meet demand in this market.

Increased demand is expected in the Space Coast market in the coming years. With 111 rocket launches expected in 2024 per Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, last year’s record of 72 launches is expected to be surpassed by the year’s end. Current projections indicate more than 300 rockets are expected to launch in 2028, drawing increased tourism and business travel.

Earlier in 2024, Driftwood announced that its hotel development pipeline exceeded $1 billion in projected value. Driftwood’s development portfolio includes projects valued at approximately $500 million, which are either under construction or scheduled to break ground in 2024, demonstrating the firm’s position in the hospitality sector.