ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland reported that New York ranked second among the top 25 markets, with over 30 percent year-over-year (YOY) meeting volume growth driven primarily by sports tourism for August. Las Vegas ranked first with 36 percent YOY growth. This data is sourced from Knowland’s sales intelligence platform designed to help hoteliers protect and grow their revenue base.

While Las Vegas headed the top 25 markets list, the U.S. Open bolstered New York event business substantially. New York also hosted multiple events for the Badminton World Federation, a hospitality event planning company, and restaurant and cocktail bar experiences, likely associated with U.S. Open entertainment, as well as the National Medical Association.

Leading top 25 markets by YOY growth in event volume : Las Vegas topped the list with 36 percent event volume growth in August, averaging 5,736 square feet and 234 attendees, driven by normal summer events such as weddings and sports entertainment. This was the seventh consecutive month Las Vegas made the top five markets list with double-digit growth. However, the bigger story is New York. This is the first time since April 2024 that New York has made it onto the list of top five growth markets. Below is additional insight into the highest industry drivers for these markets. For the top 25 markets, the average space used was 3,435 square feet, and the average attendee count was 124. Las Vegas, Nevada (up 36.0 percent): Technology, wedding, national association, travel, entertainment/media. New York, New York (up 30.2 percent): National association/sports entertainment, travel, financial/banking, technology, consulting. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida (up 16.2 percent): Religious, national association, healthcare, wedding, consulting. Oahu Island, Hawaii (up 14.9 percent): Wedding, retail/online retailer, travel, entertainment/media, consulting. Anaheim-Santa Ana, California (up 11.9 percent): Wedding, education, financial/banking, technology, training/education.

: Las Vegas topped the list with 36 percent event volume growth in August, averaging 5,736 square feet and 234 attendees, driven by normal summer events such as weddings and sports entertainment. This was the seventh consecutive month Las Vegas made the top five markets list with double-digit growth. However, the bigger story is New York. This is the first time since April 2024 that New York has made it onto the list of top five growth markets. Below is additional insight into the highest industry drivers for these markets. For the top 25 markets, the average space used was 3,435 square feet, and the average attendee count was 124. Top five secondary markets by YoY growth in event volume : Louisville, Kentucky, led in secondary markets, with volume increasing 104.6 percent and national association meetings as the leading industry driver. For secondary markets, the average space used was 3,084 square feet, and the average attendee count was 115. The five high-growth secondary markets and top industries were: Louisville, Kentucky (104.6 percent): National association Colorado Springs, Colorado (57.5 percent): Financial/banking Madison, Wisconsin (56.7 percent): Wedding Norfolk-Virginia Beach, Virginia (45.0 percent): Education Texas East (43.6 percent): Publishing

: Louisville, Kentucky, led in secondary markets, with volume increasing 104.6 percent and national association meetings as the leading industry driver. For secondary markets, the average space used was 3,084 square feet, and the average attendee count was 115. The five high-growth secondary markets and top industries were: