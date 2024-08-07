ATLANTA, Georgia—Valor Hospitality Partners continued to grow its global portfolio, assuming operation of the Hilton Garden Inn Haymarket in Haymarket, Virginia.

“The addition of the Hilton Garden Inn Haymarket to the Valor portfolio, a hidden gem within the Piedmont region of Virginia proximate to both the Manassas National Battlefield Park and downtown Washington D.C., will allow us to demonstrate our obsession to both creating memorable guest experiences and delivering exceptional commercial performance for our partners”, said Dwayne Marshall, chief development officer at Valor Hospitality. We are encouraged by our company’s continued growth in North America as we further our presence in the Mid-Atlantic.”

Additionally, Hilton Garden Inn Haymarket offers amenities to allow for a productive stay for all guests. The hotel has 117 guestrooms, a fitness center, a business center, and three meeting rooms with a total of 2,570 square feet of event space.

In line with Valor Hospitality’s focus on hospitality and food and beverage, Hilton Garden Inn Haymarket has two on-site restaurants. The Red House Tavern offers a menu of locally sourced, Virginia-centric food and drinks. The property also serves grab-and-go and caffeinated drinks at Crossroads Cafe—an all-day corner coffee shop serving fair trade coffee, baked goods, soups, salads, and sandwiches.

“We pride ourselves on excellent service and we look forward to that continued commitment through this partnership with Valor Hospitality,” said Ingram D. Tynes, owner of Tynes Development Corp. “Together, we will continue to welcome guests to Haymarket and the surrounding areas while showcasing unique amenities, restaurants, and area attractions.”

The property is in a location for business and leisure travel with access to Washington D.C., the cities of Manassas and Middleburg, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and additional historic sites in the region.