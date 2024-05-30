This Week’s Comings & Goings

WorldVue announced the addition of Scott Jamison as senior vice president and chief experience officer. Jamison has over 25 years of technical, management, executive, and business development experience.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced Lynette Knutson has been appointed as general manager of Hilton Madison Monona Terrace. Knutson was most recently the general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton Madison East.

The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki, announced the promotion of Nicole Okuna to the role of general manager. Okuna most recently served as hotel manager of The Royal Hawaiian.

The TradeWinds Island Resort announced Avi Yesawich as managing director. In this position, Yesawich will oversee all aspects of the TradeWinds’ operations, including strategic vision and direction.

George Hartman has been appointed to director of lodging operations for The Sea Pines Resort, where he will oversee all resort accommodations including 60 rooms at The Inn and Club at Harbour Town.

The Logan Hotel announced the appointment of Andrew Cifa as director of sales and marketing. Prior to joining the team, Cifa was an area director of sales and marketing at Hersha Hospitality Management and held other related titles.

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay announced the appointment of Bertha Crucet as director of sales and marketing. In her new role, Crucet will develop and implement sales initiatives and marketing strategies to generate revenue.

Limelight Hotels announced the appointment of Angela Blackstock as director of sales and marketing for Limelight Boulder, set to open in 2025. Blackstock brings over 30 years of experience in the hotel industry to the role.

Fairmont Mayakoba announced the appointment of Axel Najera as assistant director of marketing. Axel ran his own marketing agency for six years, as well as held multiple corporate roles.

Heritage Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Sean Sinclair to executive chef of Level 5, a rooftop restaurant and lounge. Sinclair previously worked at The Inn at Little Washington.

The Brown Hotel announced Gary Palm has joined the culinary team as executive chef. Palm brings more than three decades of international culinary experience to the role, most recently working for the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago.

Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, announced the appointment of Diego Sobrino as executive chef. Sobrino was most recently at the hotel’s sister property Hacienda Alta Gracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, brings over two decades of experience to the role.

The Westin Indianapolis announced the appointment of James Nicholson as restaurant chef. In his new role at the hotel’s signature restaurant Ten Hands Social Bar & Eatery, Nicholson will oversee day-to-day culinary operations.

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain, soon to be Hotel Champlain, announced two appointments to the Original Skiff staff: Kevin Sprouse as executive chef and Marina Cook as general manager. They will lead the new restaurant collaboration.

HBX Group announced that Andrés Garcia-Tenorio is leaving his role and stepping away from the business. The company has appointed Brendan Brennan to the position, effective October 2024.