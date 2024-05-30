Waramaug Hospitality Acquires Austin Marriott North

MIAMI, Florida—Waramaug Hospitality, in a joint venture with Franklin Real Asset Advisors, announced it acquired the Austin Marriott North, a 295-key full-service hotel located in Round Rock, Texas, with proximity to downtown Austin.

Ferit Ferhangil, CEO, Waramaug, commented, “The Austin Marriott North perfectly aligns with our vision of investing in premium-branded hotels in high-growth markets. This acquisition further solidifies our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences while maximizing returns for our partners and investors.”

Marc Weidner, managing director, Franklin Real Asset Advisors, said, “The transaction represents a compelling opportunity to access one of the leading hospitality markets in the United States on behalf of our institutional investors. In addition, we have identified several value-add initiatives that we believe will create long-term value.”