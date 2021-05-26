World Cinema Launches Creative Agency CarrierWave

World Cinema (WCI), a technology provider for properties nationwide, announced its full-service creative agency CarrierWave, further highlighting WCI’s position to meet the needs of hotels, multifamily properties, student housing properties, and senior living communities. CarrierWave creative services are available for existing WCI customers as well as new clients.

“At WCI, we are constantly listening and anticipating the needs of our customers so we can develop strategic solutions that help them exceed their goals,” said Robert Grosz, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of WCI. “CarrierWave enables us to continue to be a trusted partner that properties can come to for the resources and solutions they need to be a disruptive player in their industry.”

CarrierWave’s creative services include graphic design, branding, print and digital design, web development, and audio and video production. Already servicing hospitality customers through innovative compendium designs for in-room entertainment solutions, CarrierWave is a team of creative and strategic minds who understand the specific needs of properties.

Advertisement

“WCI is committed to delivering industry-leading creative solutions and insights to help our customers build and sustain their position as industry leaders as well,” said Grosz. “CarrierWave is dedicated to setting brands up for long-term success through engaging assets that add value and drive meaningful results.”

WCI has over 45 years of experience servicing guest-centric properties through entertainment, connectivity, and professional services. CarrierWave adds to WCI’s growing suite of solutions as part of the company’s strategic initiative to serve as a dedicated resource for properties looking to provide an immersive guest and resident experience.