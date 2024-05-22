PM Hotel Group Adds Staybridge Suites Tysons to Portfolio

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced the latest addition to its portfolio, Staybridge Suites by IHG Tysons in McLean, Virginia. The partnership between PM Hotel Group and the ownership group can enhance Staybridge Suites Tysons’ commitment to service and accommodations for extended-stay travelers.

“Our team is thrilled to expand our footprint in the Washington DC Metro area and to further our relationship with IHG Hotels & Resorts,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president, PM Hotel Group.

Staybridge Suites Tysons in McLean, Virginia, offers apartment-style suites designed for extended stays. Located near routes to Washington, D.C., the hotel has full kitchens, free internet, and separate living rooms in select accommodations. Guests can enjoy hot breakfast, a seasonal outdoor pool, a fitness center, and business services. For business and leisure travelers alike, the hotel’s proximity to corporate offices in the Washington, D.C. region and to Dulles International Airport makes it a practical location.

Staybridge Suites by IHG Tysons – McLean joins other PM Hotel Group properties in the region, including Hampton Inn, and the recently opened Washington Marriott Capitol Hill, further solidifying PM Hotel Group’s presence in the greater Washington D.C. area.