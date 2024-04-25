This Week’s Comings & Goings

Concord Hospitality announced the appointment of Will Loughran as its new chief operating officer. He will report to Mark Laport, president and CEO. He succeeds Nick Kellock, who will retire in May.

Aimbridge Hospitality announced Greg Moundas as chief legal officer, reassuming the role after a short stint away from the organization. Moundas will play a key role in the company’s executive team.

Mainsail Lodging & Development announced the promotion of Sara DeBerry to regional director of sales for Epicurean Atlanta and Trilith Guest House. DeBerry will shape and execute sales strategies for group markets.

Rahul Vir has been named general manager of the Marriott Long Beach Downtown, overseeing 140 employees as well as day-to-day operations of the property. He will play a role in leading the property’s current renovation.

Advertisement

Radio Hotel announced Danielle Dymond as its hotel general manager. As general manager, she will serve as the strategic business leader of property operations and be responsible for creating and maintaining the property’s service culture.

Condado Ocean Club announced the appointment of Betsy Mujica as general manager. Mujica has been an asset to the property since October 2020, where she previously held the role of director of sales.

Waldorf Astoria Chicago introduced Ashley Ochse as director of sales and marketing. With over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Ochse will lead the sales team and drive revenue generation.

The Kimpton Saint George Hotel and InnVest Hotels LP have announced Ligia Santos as the hotel’s new director of sales and marketing. Santos joined Kimpton in April 2022 as a sales manager.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa welcomed Jesse McDannell as executive chef. In his new role, McDannell will oversee the dining experiences at the resort as it transforms into a Grand Hyatt property.

Hotel Valencia Santana Row announced the appointment of Richard Bartoni as the property’s director of food and beverage. Bartoni will lead a team responsible for all food and beverage operations for the property.

Hilton announced two new executives joining the Waldorf Astoria New York, which is reopening its doors later this year: Luigi Romaniello is managing director and Jasmin Howanietz is executive director of sales.

Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown announced the appointment of Chase Chasteen as general manager and Dawn Freeman as director of sales. The pair will ensure the property has a smooth opening in the summer of 2024.

The Junto announced the appointment of Laura Orfield as its new director of commercial strategy and Andrew King as director of food and beverage.