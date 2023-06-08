Lark Independents Grows to 18 U.S. Hotel Properties

AMESBURY, MASSACHUSETTS—Lark announced the debut of four new Lark Independents along North Carolina’s southern shore: The Beach House and The Starlite Inn in Carolina Beach, and The Admiral’s Quarters Motel and The Sand Dunes in Kure Beach. The independently-owned boutique hotels will now be managed and operated by Lark, growing its portfolio of Lark Independents to 18 hotel properties throughout the United States.

These newest additions to the Lark Independent roster build on the company’s recent investments in the Southeast region, joining three previously announced Lark Independent projects around Asheville, North Carolina: Asheville River Cabins (opened in 2022), The Radical (opening summer 2023), Zelda Dearest (opening summer 2023), and the first Lark Hotels branded guest house in the South, Blind Tiger Asheville (opening summer 2023).

Rob Blood, the founder of Lark Hotels, introduced the Lark Independent program in 2020, after opening and operating more than 30 Lark Hotels on the East Coast and California. Lark Independent provides boutique properties with Lark’s support services and knowledge of hospitality operations, service, brand development, human resources, revenue management, and more.

“We’ve built the Lark brand on perfecting vacation travel for our hotel guests, from Cape Cod and Maine to Nantucket and Stowe. As we continue to grow the Lark Independent portfolio, our team seeks out destinations poised to offer unrivaled experiences for all types of travelers,” said Rob Blood, founder of Lark Hotels. “Much like the beach towns and mountains of the Northeast, we were instantly drawn to North Carolina’s natural serenity, contemporary urban settings, and adventurous Blue Ridge Mountain towns. North Carolina is an ideal destination, and we look forward to working with our hotel partners there to bring the Lark spirit to life for their loyal guests and future travelers.”

The Beach House is an oceanfront inn with 21 rooms and suites and is near the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. In the same community, The Starlite Inn is a newly remodeled property with rooms and mid-century modern furnishings.

The Admiral’s Quarters was originally established in 1984, as the south building on the property. The architecture has been maintained through to today, giving the motel a retro feel, while bringing fresh colors, flooring, furniture, and new kitchens and appliances. The Sand Dunes is a family-owned hotel with a variety of room types.

“We are thrilled to join Lark’s family of independent properties, and look forward to working alongside their team of hospitality experts in this next chapter for our very special coastal hotels,” said Erik Hemingway, owner of The Beach House, The Starlite Inn, The Admiral’s Quarters Motel, and The Sand Dunes. “The team at Lark truly understands the needs of independent hotels, and is committed to preserving the qualities that make our family-owned hotels so unique for years to come.”